The price for the MSI Prestige 14 Evo 2022 in India is Rs. 69,990 . Market Status of MSI Prestige 14 Evo 2022 is Released.
The MSI Prestige 14 Evo 2022 is a solid choice for Indian professionals and students prioritising a lightweight, highly portable, and efficient computing device. Certified under the Intel Evo platform, this laptop promises a premium user experience characterised by instant wake, long lasting battery life, and powerful performance for everyday tasks. Its compact 14.00 inch FHD IPS display offers clear and crisp visuals for documents, presentations, and online content, making it suitable for productivity on the go. Powered by up to a 12th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, the Prestige 14 Evo handles multitasking, light content creation, and general office applications with ease. The 16GB of onboard RAM contributes to its snappy performance, ensuring a smooth workflow. Connectivity is a strong suit, with Wi-Fi 6E providing rapid wireless internet access and a versatile port selection including Thunderbolt 3 Type C, which supports high speed data transfer and power delivery. The inclusion of a backlit keyboard enhances usability in various lighting conditions, while the fingerprint sensor adds a layer of convenient security. Weighing approximately 1.29 kg, this laptop is designed for maximum mobility, catering to users who frequently travel or work from different locations, offering a reliable and stylish companion for their professional or academic pursuits.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.