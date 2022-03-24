Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Release date : 24 March 2022

MSI Prestige 14 Evo 2022

MSI Prestige 14 Evo 2022 is a laptop, available price is Rs 69,990 in India with Intel Core i7 processor. Processor and 16GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Prestige 14 Evo 2022 from HT Tech. Buy MSI Prestige 14 Evo 2022 now with free delivery.

MSI Prestige 14 Evo (2022) Price in India and other variants

The price for the MSI Prestige 14 Evo 2022 in India is Rs. 69,990 . Market Status of MSI Prestige 14 Evo 2022 is Released.

MSI Prestige 14 Evo 2022 Key Specs

Display Size

14.00 inch

Processor

Intel Core i7 processor.

RAM

16GB

Display Resolution

1920x1080 pixels

Msi Prestige 14 Evo (2022) Summary

The MSI Prestige 14 Evo 2022 is a solid choice for Indian professionals and students prioritising a lightweight, highly portable, and efficient computing device. Certified under the Intel Evo platform, this laptop promises a premium user experience characterised by instant wake, long lasting battery life, and powerful performance for everyday tasks. Its compact 14.00 inch FHD IPS display offers clear and crisp visuals for documents, presentations, and online content, making it suitable for productivity on the go. Powered by up to a 12th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, the Prestige 14 Evo handles multitasking, light content creation, and general office applications with ease. The 16GB of onboard RAM contributes to its snappy performance, ensuring a smooth workflow. Connectivity is a strong suit, with Wi-Fi 6E providing rapid wireless internet access and a versatile port selection including Thunderbolt 3 Type C, which supports high speed data transfer and power delivery. The inclusion of a backlit keyboard enhances usability in various lighting conditions, while the fingerprint sensor adds a layer of convenient security. Weighing approximately 1.29 kg, this laptop is designed for maximum mobility, catering to users who frequently travel or work from different locations, offering a reliable and stylish companion for their professional or academic pursuits.

Msi Prestige 14 Evo 2022: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery Capacity

    52 Whr

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    v5.2

  • Wi-Fi Version

    Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Display Size

    14.00 inch

  • Display Resolution

    1920x1080 pixels

  • Series

    Prestige

  • Brand

    MSI

  • Dimensions (WxDxH)

    319.00 x 219.00 x 15.90

  • Launch Date

    March 24, 2022

  • Weight

    1.29 kg.

  • Model

    Prestige 14 Evo (2022)

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Backlit keyboard, fingerprint sensor.

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7 processor.

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

Last updated date: 28 July 2025
