MSITitanGT77_DisplaySize_17.3-inch
Release date : 01 June 2022

MSI Titan GT77

MSI Titan GT77 is a laptop, available price is Rs 386,999 in India with 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX Processor and 64GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Titan GT77 from HT Tech. Buy MSI Titan GT77 now with free delivery.
Price : ₹386,999 This product is currently not available on Amazon

MSI Titan GT77 Price in India and other variants

The price for the MSI Titan GT77 in India is Rs. 386,999 . Market Status of MSI Titan GT77 is Released.

MSI Titan GT77 Key Specs

Display Size

17.3-inch

Processor

13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX

SSD

4TB

RAM

64GB

Msi Titan Gt77 Summary

The MSI Titan GT 77 represents the pinnacle of high-end gaming and desktop replacement laptops in India. With a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 and RTX 4090 GPU, the Titan is a beast for 4K gaming, VR, and rendering. Its colossal 17.3-inch 4K 120Hz screen delivers unmatched clarity and smoothness. A massive 64GB RAM and 4TB SSD setup ensures lag-free performance and immense storage for games, projects, and media. The mechanical Cherry MX keyboard with per-key RGB lighting is a delight for gamers, combining tactile feedback with customisable illumination. Connectivity includes dual Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, multiple USB ports, and speedy networking options, meeting the needs of demanding professionals. Though hefty at 3.1kg, the Titan GT 77 justifies its weight with incredible power and features, making it the ideal flagship gaming laptop for enthusiasts and creators. 

Msi Titan Gt77: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery Capacity

    99.9Wh

  • Bluetooth Version

    v5.2

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    v6E

  • Display Resolution

    3840 x 2160 pixels

  • Display Size

    17.3-inch

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Display Touchscreen

    No

  • Model

    Titan GT77

  • Series

    Titan

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Launch Date

    June 1, 2022

  • Brand

    MSI

  • Dimensions (WxDxH)

    330.00 x 397.00 x 23.00

  • Weight

    3.1 kg

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Mechanical Cherry MX (per-key RGB)

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

  • Processor

    13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX

  • Dedicated Graphics Memory

    Yes

  • SSD

    4TB

  • SSD Type

    NVMe PCIe Gen4

Last updated date: 29 July 2025
