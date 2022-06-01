The price for the MSI Titan GT77 in India is Rs. 386,999 . Market Status of MSI Titan GT77 is Released.
Apple MacBook Pro 16 inch 2023
Msi Titan Gt77 VS Apple Macbook Pro 16 Inch 2023
MacBook Pro 16 inch M4 Max 2024
Msi Titan Gt77 VS Macbook Pro 16 Inch M4 Max 2024
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
Dell Alienware x16 R1
Dell XPS 17 13th Gen Intel Core i9
The MSI Titan GT 77 represents the pinnacle of high-end gaming and desktop replacement laptops in India. With a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 and RTX 4090 GPU, the Titan is a beast for 4K gaming, VR, and rendering. Its colossal 17.3-inch 4K 120Hz screen delivers unmatched clarity and smoothness. A massive 64GB RAM and 4TB SSD setup ensures lag-free performance and immense storage for games, projects, and media. The mechanical Cherry MX keyboard with per-key RGB lighting is a delight for gamers, combining tactile feedback with customisable illumination. Connectivity includes dual Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, multiple USB ports, and speedy networking options, meeting the needs of demanding professionals. Though hefty at 3.1kg, the Titan GT 77 justifies its weight with incredible power and features, making it the ideal flagship gaming laptop for enthusiasts and creators.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.