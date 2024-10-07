Apple is expected to announce several new MacBook models, including the MacBook Pro, likely on November 1, according to Mark Gurman. But what if we told you that there's already an alleged unboxing of the yet-to-be-announced MacBook Pro M4 posted by a popular Russian YouTuber? Yes, a 13-minute video uploaded by YouTuber Wylsacom showcases the alleged model in all its glory, complete with the box and all accessories.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Air tipped to feature new OLED display technology- All details

MacBook Pro M4 Unboxing – Take It with a Grain of Salt

As perfect as the product box looks, it must be noted that the box for the alleged MacBook Pro M4 in the video looks exactly the same as the box for the outgoing model with the M3 series chipsets. This is because the front box art is the same, and we have never seen Apple ship a new model with identical box art (which tends to feature new hero wallpapers).

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

That said, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who also spotted the video, mentioned that while the box looks similar to last year's, it may not mean much. And while the video is currently "unconfirmed," it does appear “fairly legitimate.”

Also Read: Apple October event may be postponed: Know when M4 Macs, iPad Mini could launch

MacBook Pro with M4 – What to Expect

Based on what we see in the video, the design appears to be identical to the current model, featuring the same notch to house the webcam, the same colourway, and the same industrial look we expect from Apple. YouTuber Wylsacom also performs benchmarks in the video, and you can see how well the laptop performs. It could come with 16GB of RAM, and the model in the video features a 512GB SSD. Could this be the base model? That remains to be seen, but a base model with 16GB RAM would certainly be a welcome change.

That said, the video is still unconfirmed and should be taken with a grain of salt until Apple officially announces the product. It is also worth noting that Apple has not yet confirmed the launch event, which Gurman now claims to be on November 1 (previously expected in October).

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger