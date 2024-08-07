 Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Grab up to 37% off on top laptop models from Apple, Lenovo, and more | Laptops-pc News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Grab up to 37% off on top laptop models from Apple, Lenovo, and more

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Check out huge discounts on top laptops such as Apple MacBook Air, ASUS Vivobook 15, and more.

By: HT TECH
Aug 07 2024, 07:48 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Grab up to 37% on top laptop models from Apple, Lenovo, and more
Apple MacBook Air, ASUS Vivobook 15, and other laptops are available at up to 37% percent discount during Amazon sale 2024. (Amazon)

27% OFF
Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
(4,700)
₹66,990 ₹92,900
Buy now 35% OFF
ASUS Vivobook 15 Thin and Light Laptop,Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, (16GB RAM/512GB/Win11/Office 2021/Blue/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ541WS
(345)
₹49,990 ₹76,990
Buy now 27% OFF
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H 14" (36cm) WUXGA IPS 300Nits Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 21/BacklitKB/FHD Camera/Alexa/3 Mon Game Pass/Grey/1.46Kg),83BF0043IN
(454)
₹59,990 ₹82,590
Buy now 37% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Core i5 13th Gen 1335U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) Galaxy Book3 Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Silver, 1.58 Kg, with MS Office)
(133)
₹59,069 ₹93,990
Buy now 24% OFF
HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U, 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD,Multitouch, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris X Graphics, B&O, Pen, FPR (Win 11, MSO, 1.69kg), 14-ek1074TU
(21)
₹68,990 ₹91,615
Buy now

Amazon sale 2024: Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale is now live on the platform and several electronic products across brands and categories are available at a discounted price. The sale will go on till August 11, 2024, therefore, make sure to make a timely purchase before your desired products sell out. On the other hand, if you have been on the lookout for a feature-filled laptop but have a limited budget, then we have curated a list of the top 5 laptops from Apple, Lenovo, and others which are available at a discount.

Product Ratings Price
Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey 4.6/5 ₹ 66,990
ASUS Vivobook 15 Thin and Light Laptop,Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, (16GB RAM/512GB/Win11/Office 2021/Blue/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ541WS 3.9/5 ₹ 49,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H 14" (36cm) WUXGA IPS 300Nits Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 21/BacklitKB/FHD Camera/Alexa/3 Mon Game Pass/Grey/1.46Kg),83BF0043IN 4/5 ₹ 59,990
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Core i5 13th Gen 1335U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) Galaxy Book3 Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Silver, 1.58 Kg, with MS Office) 3.9/5 ₹ 59,069
HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U, 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD,Multitouch, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris X Graphics, B&O, Pen, FPR (Win 11, MSO, 1.69kg), 14-ek1074TU 3.7/5 ₹ 68,990

Top laptops to buy during Amazon Great Freedom Sale

 

Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip: This is one of the great performance laptops which is powered with Apple's M1 chip. The laptop is quite and sleek, making it easy to carry around anywhere. The Apple MacBook Air is originally priced at Rs92900, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it at just Rs.66990, giving you a 28 percent discount. You can also avail bank and exchange offers to get more benefits.

ASUS Vivobook 15:This Asus laptop is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12500H processor to provide powerful performance. The Asus Vivobook 15 offers up to 6 hours of battery life which is efficient for long hours of work, gaming, or streaming content. The laptop is priced at Rs.76990 for the 512GB storage variant, however, you can get it for just Rs.49990, giving you 35 percent off during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5: Another feature-filled laptop is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 which is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12450H processor paired with 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage. The laptop offers up to 11 hours of battery life, making it the perfect fit for your everyday work. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is priced at Rs.81590, however, it is available at a discounted price of Rs.59990, giving buyers a 27 percent discount.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3: The next powerful laptop on the list we have is the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 with several unique features. The laptop is powered by the 13-gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor coupled with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It offers several Samsung apps such as Samsung Flow, Samsung Notes, Samsung Recovery, Samsung Settings, Studio Plus, and more. The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 is priced at Rs.93990, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.59069.

HP Pavilion x360: The last laptop on the list is the HP Pavilion x360 which is a 2-in-1 Laptop that can be converted into a laptop or a tablet. The laptop is powered by the 3-gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor paired with 16GB RAM and Intel Iris X Graphics. Originally, the HP Pavilion x360 retails for Rs.91615. Now, during the Amazon sale, it is available at a discounted price of Rs.68990.

First Published Date: 07 Aug, 07:48 IST
