 Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 starting soon: ASUS Vivobook Go 15, HP Laptop 15s and other PCs- See top deals on laptops
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 starting soon: ASUS Vivobook Go 15, HP Laptop 15s and other PCs- See top deals on laptops

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 starting from July 20 with huge discounts on electronic products. Check out current deals available on top laptops from brands such as Asus, HP, Dell, and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 03 2024, 12:26 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 starting soon: ASUS Vivobook Go 15, HP Laptop 15s and other PCs- See top deals on laptops
Amazon is providing huge discounts on top laptop models such as ASUS Vivobook Go 15, HP Laptop 15s, and more.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is just around the corner and the e-commerce website is teasing huge discounts and offers on top electronic products such as laptops, smartphones, home appliances, and more. If you are someone who is planning on buying a new feature-filled laptop then now is the time. Since the sale is just a few days away, Amazon is already providing huge discounts on the top 5 products from brands like Asus, HP, Dell, and more which are listed below. Know more about the Amazon offers available on laptops

Also read: 5 best laptops for students under Rs.35,000 from Asus, Lenovo, Acer and more (June 2024)

Top 5 discounted laptops on Amazon

  1. ASUS Vivobook Go 15: This Asus laptop comes with several unique offerings and advanced features to get your job done easily. The Vivobook Go 15 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Mobile Processor paired with 16GB LPDDR5 and 512GB internal storage. It offers up to 600nits peak brightness 100% DCI-P3, color gamut, and PANTONE-validated colours. The laptop runs on Windows 11 and offers 1 year of free McAfee Anti-Virus. The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 is originally priced at Rs.79990. However, you can get it under Rs.50000.
B0C1GJZYG4-1
B0CB7S1RTX-2

3. HP Laptop 15s: This laptop is considered to be one of the best devices for multitasking and heavy tasks. The HP Laptop 15s is powered by the 10-core 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB storage. It offers a 15.6-inch display with up to 250nits peak brightness. The laptop runs on Windows 11 and it also offers MS Office 2021. The HP Laptop 15s is priced at Rs.78778, but on Amazon, you can get it at under Rs.65000.

B0C3D99LTP-3

Also read: Asus Vivobook S15 review

4. Dell Inspiron 5430: The next laptop on the list is the Dell Inspiron 5430 which is powered by Intel 13th Gen i7-1360P processor paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The laptop offers 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of storage. Its features include Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio, an FHD resolution camera, built-in dual microphones with AI, and more for enhanced experience. The Dell Inspiron 5430 is currently available at a huge discounted price on Amazon and you can get it under Rs.80000.

B0C91QWF1X-4

5. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5: Lastly, this laptop comes with a 14-inch WUXGA IPS display with up to 300 nits peak brightness. The laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i5-12450H processor coupled with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage. Lenovo claims to offer up to 11 hours of battery life and also offers Rapid Charge technology. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is originally priced at Rs.82590, However, from Amazon, you can get it for a 23 percent discount.

B0CNK1VTZW-5

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 12:26 IST
