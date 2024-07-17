Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best student laptops under Rs. 50,000 from HP, Lenovo and more

Amazon Prime Day is here, and it brings a plethora of deals on various tech products, including laptops. For students looking for a reliable yet budget-friendly option under Rs. 50,000, here are some of the top choices available.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 5

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, model 15ACH6, offers a balanced mix of performance and features. It comes with a 15.6-inch display in Shadow Black, and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor. The laptop includes 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB hard disk, running on Windows 11 Home. Key features include a backlit keyboard and anti-glare coating. Additionally, it has a dedicated graphics card, making it suitable for both gaming and academic tasks.

HP Laptop 15

This HP Laptop 15 is powered by a 6-core 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor, providing 8 threads and a 10MB L3 cache for efficient performance. It features Intel UHD graphics and upgraded memory and storage, with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD micro-edge display offers vibrant visuals with anti-glare and 250-nit brightness. It supports fast charging, going from 0% to 50% in just 45 minutes, and offers up to 7 hours and 45 minutes of battery life. Pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, it also boasts Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity, alongside various USB and HDMI ports.

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop

The Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, capable of reaching speeds up to 4.40 GHz with 12MB cache and 10 cores. It comes with 8 GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home and MS Office Home and Student 2021. The 15.6-inch FHD WVA AG 120Hz display offers a crisp viewing experience. Connectivity options include multiple USB ports, an HDMI port, and an RJ45 Ethernet port.

These laptops, available during the Amazon Prime Day sale, cater to various student needs with their blend of performance, features, and affordability. Whether for gaming, academic tasks, or general use, these options provide reliable performance under Rs. 50,000.



