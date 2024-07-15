Amazon sale: Top discounts on laptops and gaming monitors from HP, Lenovo, MSI and more

Amazon sale brings significant discounts on a range of laptops and monitors, making it an ideal time to upgrade your tech setup. With options spanning various budgets and functionalities, there's something for everyone, from students and professionals to gamers.

List of Best Selling Products

Laptops with High Performance and Portability

HP Laptop 14:

Designed for students, this laptop features an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Its 14-inch FHD display and 9-hour battery life make it suitable for both study and entertainment. It includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, a 1080p HD camera with privacy shutter, and is built with sustainable materials.

B0C9DL7THT-1

Also read: Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza: Grab free PC games like Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2 and more

2. Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop:

This laptop is geared towards gamers and power users. It comes with a 13th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics card supports smooth gameplay on its 15.6-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It includes a backlit keyboard and weighs 2.65kg.

B0CRKX3JRT-2

3. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3:

Featuring a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this laptop is designed for both productivity and entertainment. Its 15.6-inch FHD IPS display has anti-glare coating and TUV Low Blue Light certification. It also includes a backlit keyboard and runs on Windows 11 Home.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 starting soon: ASUS Vivobook Go 15, HP Laptop 15s and other PCs- See top deals on laptops

B0B4JPC8GT-3

4. Chuwi GemiBook Plus:

A lightweight 15.6-inch laptop with an Intel N100 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It offers excellent connectivity options with WiFi 6, USB-A 3.0, HDMI, and Bluetooth 5.2, and includes a backlit keyboard.

B0CP98WK8J-4

5. MSI Modern 14:

This sleek laptop features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Its 14-inch FHD display is paired with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. Pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home, it combines performance and portability.

Also read: AI PCs are the next big thing and here's what Intel is doing to make it mainstream - All details

B09YCX5F52-5

Monitors for Enhanced Productivity and Gaming

ZEBRONICS A27FHD:

A 27-inch LED monitor with Full HD resolution, 250 nits brightness, and a 75Hz refresh rate. It includes built-in speakers and multiple connectivity options with HDMI and VGA ports.

B09X7C89YT-6

2. Lenovo L24i-40:

This 24-inch FHD IPS monitor offers a 100Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time, making it ideal for home and office use. It includes built-in speakers and features smart display customisation with Lenovo Smart Artery software.

B0CLCSWZ1Q-7

3. Amazon Basics 27-inch Full HD IPS LCD Monitor:

Featuring a frameless design and 75Hz refresh rate, this monitor provides sharp details and vivid colours. It includes built-in stereo speakers and supports VESA mounting.

B0BSWH4QMG-8

4. ViewSonic 27-inch FHD IPS Professional Monitor:

This monitor offers a USB Type-C solution for charging devices and displaying content. It includes ergonomic adjustments for height, tilt, pivot, and swivel, and provides multiple connectivity options.

B0BZTCNTCD-9

5. Prechen Portable Monitor:

A 16-inch Full HD IPS screen designed for various devices, including laptops, phones, and gaming consoles. It features USB-C, Type-C, and HDMI ports, and is VESA compatible for mounting.

B0CQT9T3Y1-10

Amazon sale offers a wide range of laptops and monitors at discounted prices. Whether you need a high-performance laptop for gaming or a sleek monitor for work, these deals provide options to suit various needs and budgets.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!