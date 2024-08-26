 Apple computer sells for over ₹2.5 crore, here’s what makes it extremely rare and valuable | Laptops-pc News
Apple-1 sold in the auction was owned by Dana Redington, who was Apple’s first applications engineer.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Aug 26 2024, 09:34 IST
Apart from the Apple-1 computer, the auction featured several notable items. (RR Auctions)

Rare Apple computer has fetched more than $3,00,000 ( 2.5 crore) at an auction. Apple-1 computer restored to full functionality, complete with all components and accessories required for operation, has been sold for $3,15,914 at auction on August 22. The rare Apple-1's board was 'undiscovered' to the Apple collecting community and was never offered for sale. It is now logged as #104 in the Apple-1 Registry. Despite being a piece of history, the Apple-1 had a story that made it even more rare and valuable.

Owned by Apple's first applications engineer

Apple-1 sold in the auction was owned by Dana Redington, who was Apple's first applications engineer. She has owned the computer since early 1978. The Apple-1 was given to her by the company's co-founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

"In early 1978, while preparing for a move to a new building, I noticed a pile of soon-to-be-discarded Apple I boards. Apple had offered a trade-in program for upgrading to the Apple II to help phase out the older board. With Wozniak and Jobs' permission, I selected the best motherboard and a couple of cassette interface cards from the pile." Redington told the auction house.

Other rare Apple items auctioned

Apart from the Apple-1 computer, the auction featured several notable items, including an Apple Lisa-1 computer with its original 'Twiggy' drives, which fetched $81,251. A 1976 check signed by Steve Jobs sold for $66,844, while three Polaroid photographs of Apple-1 prototypes, also associated with Steve Jobs, brought in $54,904. In total, the auction generated $983,096 from all the items.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 09:34 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets