Apple iMac launched with M4 chip, Apple Intelligence, and other new features

After months of speculation, Apple finally launched the new generation iMac with an M4 chip, Apple Intelligence features, and new colour options. As promised by Apple's marketing VP Greg Joswiak, the company has launched its first M4-powered product with several upgrades as rumoured earlier. Apple states that the new iMac comes with an “ultra-thin” design and refreshed colour options. Apart from design, the new-generation iMac features a nano-texture display option, upgraded RAM, and much more. Know what Apple's M4 iMac looks like.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch in March 2025: From price, specs to AI, here's everything we know

Apple iMac (2024) specs and features

The 2024 iMac features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display and a nano-texture glass option which claims to reduce reflections and glare, allowing users to place in well-lit locations. On the top centre, Apple has included a 12MP Center Stage camera, allowing users to make effortless video conferences. It also comes with a Desk View that provides the view of the user's face and their workspace simultaneously.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

Also read: Apple October event 2024: These three products likely missing from the lineup this year- Details

As speculated earlier, the iMac is powered by an M4 chip which provides up to 1.7x faster performance than the M1-powered iMac. Users can experience up to 2.1x faster gaming in comparison to the M1 chip. Apple has also upgraded RAM from 8GB to 16GB, allowing improved AI performance. It also comes with a unified memory configurable which offers up to 32GB RAM storage offering a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU and up to 2TB storage. For connectivity, the iMac also comes with four Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support.

When comes to AI, M4-powered iMac also supports Apple Intelligence features with macOS Sequoia 15.1. The AI features include Writing Tools enabling users to summarise, rewrite and proofread text. Apple highlighted that more AI features will come to iMac in December.

Apple iMac (2024) price and availability

The Apple iMac (2024) will be available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver colour options. The iMac comes at a starting price of Rs.134900 and for education, it is priced at Rs. 124900. The pre-order for the new iMac will start today and the sale will go live on Friday, November 8.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!