 Apple Mac mini to undergo major redesign—shrinking to less than half the size with M4 power | Laptops-pc News
Mac mini, with a smaller design comparable in size to an Apple TV and featuring the M4 series of chipsets, is expected to launch sometime later this year. Here's what we know.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Aug 09 2024, 10:34 IST
Mac Mini
Mac mini has retained the same design since 2010. (Unsplash)

Apple is planning to launch a redesigned Mac mini, powered by the latest M4 series of chipsets. This redesign could make the already compact Mac mini even more compact, potentially making it Apple's smallest desktop-grade computer ever. For those unfamiliar, the Mac mini is Apple's entry-level desktop computer, offering a convenient way to experience macOS without taking up much space, while still packing enough power to handle even complex workflows.

Major Design Changes Coming Later This Year

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states that the redesigned, smaller Mac mini is due for release sometime later this year, and it will be the “first major change” since 2010. Furthermore, the report also mentions that the size of the Mac mini model could be significantly smaller than the current version, possibly as small as an Apple TV set-top box.

This model might also feature an aluminium housing, similar to what we have now, and it may be offered with three USB-C ports and an HDMI port.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Review: Premium leap in Samsung's foldable space

M4 Means More Power

Currently exclusive to the iPad Pro, the M4 chipset is Apple's fourth-generation chipset lineup, and it could make its way to the Mac mini. Alongside the base M4, Apple might also offer an M4 Pro, similar to the current Mac mini, which is available with M2 and M2 Pro chipsets.

Having the M4 lineup would make the Mac mini quite powerful, and it would certainly be a natural choice for many creatives, considering that the Mac mini is the most affordable way to get into Macs.

Currently, the Mac mini sells for 59,900 and 1,29,900 with the M2 and M2 Pro models, respectively. It will be interesting to see if we witness a price hike.

First Published Date: 09 Aug, 10:34 IST
