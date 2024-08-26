Apple MacBook Pro, iMac with M4 chipset could get 16GB RAM as standard in base models, replacing 8GB: Report

Apple's base Macs have featured 8GB of RAM for quite some time, but according to a recent report from Bloomberg, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to increase this to 16GB as standard with the upcoming M4-powered MacBooks. This should be welcome news for those who wish to avoid paying extra for a RAM upgrade when customising their orders, which typically adds significantly to the cost by at least $200, or ₹20,000.

Apple Working on M4 Macs with 16GB/32GB RAM

Apple is reportedly working on four M4-powered Mac models, testing them with 16GB and 32GB of memory. This upgrade would be particularly beneficial for users engaged in creative workflows, as 8GB is often insufficient for demanding applications like Final Cut Pro or Adobe Premiere Pro, leading to a noticeable drop in performance. It should also assist photo editors who work with multiple layers in applications such as Photoshop.

That said, it remains unclear which models will feature 16GB RAM as standard, but earlier reports by Mark Gurman suggested that Apple would refresh its Mac mini, MacBook Pro, and iMac with M4 series chipsets, so it's likely those models will be included.

Why is Apple Reportedly Switching to 16GB RAM?

Although this is purely speculative at the moment, it's likely that Apple aims to drive its Apple Intelligence AI-driven features and future-proof its products, and 8GB of RAM may no longer be sufficient for that purpose. Additionally, many creative professionals have expressed frustration over not receiving 16GB of RAM as standard despite paying a premium, which may be another factor influencing this change. Especially when considering that Apple has offered 8GB of RAM as the base configuration for over a decade now.

It's still uncertain when we can expect the M4-powered Macs to be released, but it shouldn't be too far off—especially given that the M4-powered iPad Pro has already launched.

