Apple may announce ‘crease-free foldable’ MacBook with M5 chipset by 2026- Check details

When it comes to foldable devices, Apple is running far behind its competitors like Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and others. Over the past few years, the company has been building its plans for a foldable device, but reportedly the displays are not up to its required standards. While Apple is aiming to bring sleek and crease-free foldable devices to the market with the iPhone or iPad, a new report has come forward that claims that the tech giant is aiming to bring a 20.2-inch or an 18.8-inch foldable MacBook by 2026.

According to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's report, Apple is planning to develop a 20.2-inch or an 18.8-inch foldable screen for MacBook. It is reported that LG will conduct the mass production of foldable displays for MacBooks by the fourth quarter of 2025. However, Apple's aim is to bring technology for a foldable screen which is "as crease-free as possible." Kuo highlighted that bringing such a display to the market would require expensive components which may increase the cost of the foldable MacBook to match the price of a Vision Pro headset, nearly around $3499.

Additionally, Kuo predicts that Apple will likely announce the foldable MacBook in the year 2026 with an estimated shipment of over one million units. Apart from its development and expected shipment, it is also rumoured that the 2026 foldable MacBook will be powered by the upcoming M5 chipset. Earlier, display industry analyst Ross Young and the Korean website The Elec also highlighted the plans for a 20-inch foldable screen. However, we will only know the news is true when Apple makes an official announcement on its plans for the foldable industry.

Note that the plans for the Apple foldable MacBook are in its early stages and 2 years away from its official launch (If it ever debuts). Therefore, we must wait patiently to see how Apple will enter the foldable market, while its competitors like Samsung is already in its sixth generation of foldable smartphones.

