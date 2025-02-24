Latest Tech News Laptops PC Laptops PC News Apple may launch M4 MacBook Air in March, alongside multiple product updates in 2025

Apple may launch M4 MacBook Air in March, alongside multiple product updates in 2025

Apple is gearing up for a busy year, with rumours suggesting the M4-powered MacBook Air could launch as early as March, along with other exciting updates.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 24 2025, 13:48 IST
iPhone SE 4, M4 MacBook Air, and other Apple products launching early in 2025
M4 MacBook Air
1/5 iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16e: Apple is expected to launch its affordable iPhone model in March with a rebranded name and major upgrades. The iPhone SE 4 likely to be called the iPhone 16e is expected to come with an iPhone 14-like design. It may feature an OLED display, A18 Chip, 8GB RAM, a 48MP main camera, and other major upgrades which will likley attract buyers.  (Sonny Dickson/X)
M4 MacBook Air
2/5 M4 MacBook Air: After making waves about the new M4 chip, Apple will finally launch the new generation MacBook Air with the M4 chip in the upcoming months. The MacBook Air may include a nano-texture display option with 16GB RAM. The laptop will likely come in two size options 13-inch and 15-inch. Recent reports suggest a March 2025 launch for the new M4 MacBook Air. (Apple)
3/5 iPad 11: After 2023, the base iPad model is finally set for an upgrade this year with the 11th generation of iPad. While the rumours surrounding the iPad 11 are slim, reports suggest that it is expected to be powered by the  A-series chip with 8GB, making it compatible for Apple Intelligence. Reports also suggest that the new iPad 11 may feature Apple’s in-house  Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip. (HT Tech)
4/5 M3 iPad Air: Last year Apple launched M2 powered iPad Air which major irations. However, in just a year, the company is expected to launch a new iPad Air that will likely be powered by the M3 chip. Rumours suggest significant specs upgrades along with new keyboard accessories. Therefore, we may have to wait a few months to know what Apple in store for its new generation iPads.  (HT Tech)
5/5 Apple Watch SE 3: We saw the Apple Watch SE model in 2022 and now it is expected to make a comeback in 2025. While the specifications and upgrades are unknown, the smartwatch has been rumoured since last year, now it is expected to make a comeback in the upcoming months at affordable pricing.  (Apple)
M4 MacBook Air
Apple may launch the M4 MacBook Air in March, following its usual spring release cycle. (Unsplash)

Apple is expected to expand its product lineup with the launch of a new MacBook Air powered by the M4 chip. According to reports, the device could arrive in March, following Apple's usual spring release cycle. Analyst Mark Gurman has indicated that an announcement may be approaching, although Apple has yet to confirm a date. Reports suggest that shipments of the new MacBook Air may have already started, hinting at an imminent launch. If this timeline holds, it would follow last year's pattern when Apple introduced the M3 MacBook Air in early March.

Apple M4 MacBook Air: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The upcoming MacBook Air is expected to include an M4 chip, with the base variant likely featuring 16GB of RAM. Reports indicate that the laptop may offer Thunderbolt 4 support instead of USB 4 or Thunderbolt 3. The Center Stage camera feature could also be introduced, along with an optional nano-texture display, which is already available on other M4-powered Macs. While Apple has not disclosed details, minor hardware adjustments are anticipated.

Also read: iPhone 16e goes on sale on 28 February: Know how to grab up to 10000 discount on your purchase

Apple's Upcoming Releases in 2025

Apple's product pipeline remains packed in the coming months. The release of iOS 18.4 is projected for May, while WWDC 2025 is expected to take place in June. Additional Mac devices, including the M4 Mac Studio and M4 Mac Pro, are expected to launch later in the summer. Reports also suggest that the M5 chip could arrive between October and November, with the MacBook Pro expected to be the first device to feature it. The M5-powered iPad Pro, however, may not be introduced until early 2026.

Also read: HP Victus 15 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 9, free Xbox game pass launched in India - Details

Other Expected Apple Products in 2025

Apple is reportedly working on an upgraded AirTag with an improved Bluetooth range, expected to launch this year. An updated iPad Air and a new 11-inch iPad are also anticipated in the first half of the year. In the second half, Apple may introduce a refreshed HomePod mini and an updated Apple TV 4K. These developments suggest a busy schedule for Apple, with multiple hardware updates expected across various product categories.

First Published Date: 24 Feb, 13:48 IST
