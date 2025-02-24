Apple may launch M4 MacBook Air in March, alongside multiple product updates in 2025

Apple is expected to expand its product lineup with the launch of a new MacBook Air powered by the M4 chip. According to reports, the device could arrive in March, following Apple's usual spring release cycle. Analyst Mark Gurman has indicated that an announcement may be approaching, although Apple has yet to confirm a date. Reports suggest that shipments of the new MacBook Air may have already started, hinting at an imminent launch. If this timeline holds, it would follow last year's pattern when Apple introduced the M3 MacBook Air in early March.

Apple M4 MacBook Air: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The upcoming MacBook Air is expected to include an M4 chip, with the base variant likely featuring 16GB of RAM. Reports indicate that the laptop may offer Thunderbolt 4 support instead of USB 4 or Thunderbolt 3. The Center Stage camera feature could also be introduced, along with an optional nano-texture display, which is already available on other M4-powered Macs. While Apple has not disclosed details, minor hardware adjustments are anticipated.

Also read: iPhone 16e goes on sale on 28 February: Know how to grab up to ₹10000 discount on your purchase

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

Apple's Upcoming Releases in 2025

Apple's product pipeline remains packed in the coming months. The release of iOS 18.4 is projected for May, while WWDC 2025 is expected to take place in June. Additional Mac devices, including the M4 Mac Studio and M4 Mac Pro, are expected to launch later in the summer. Reports also suggest that the M5 chip could arrive between October and November, with the MacBook Pro expected to be the first device to feature it. The M5-powered iPad Pro, however, may not be introduced until early 2026.

Also read: HP Victus 15 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 9, free Xbox game pass launched in India - Details

Other Expected Apple Products in 2025

Apple is reportedly working on an upgraded AirTag with an improved Bluetooth range, expected to launch this year. An updated iPad Air and a new 11-inch iPad are also anticipated in the first half of the year. In the second half, Apple may introduce a refreshed HomePod mini and an updated Apple TV 4K. These developments suggest a busy schedule for Apple, with multiple hardware updates expected across various product categories.