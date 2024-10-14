 Apple October event 2024: M4 iMac set to launch with performance boost, Wi-Fi 7, and USB-C accessories | Laptops-pc News
Home Laptops PC Laptops PC News Apple October event 2024: M4 iMac set to launch with performance boost, Wi-Fi 7, and USB-C accessories

Apple October event 2024: M4 iMac set to launch with performance boost, Wi-Fi 7, and USB-C accessories

Apple plans to launch its M4 iMac later this month, featuring improved performance, USB-C accessories, more memory, additional Thunderbolt ports, and Wi-Fi 7 support.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 14 2024, 17:10 IST
Icon
Apple October Event 2024: iPad Mini 7, M4 Macs, and other expected launch
Apple October event 2024
1/5  iPad Mini 7: Apple is speculated to launch an entry-level iPad Mini in the seventh generation during the upcoming Apple October event. Reports suggest that the new iPad Mini is expected to be powered by a faster chip and it will likely support  Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and better camera features. On the other hand, Mark Gurman highlighted that more iPads may be launched apart from the Mini version.  (Apple)
Apple October event 2024
2/5 M4 MacBook Pro: According to Gurman and other leaks, the new generation MacBook Pro is expected to be powered by a new M4 chip. The Pro laptop will likely be introduced in two sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch. There are also rumours about new M4 Pro and M4 Max chips for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.  (Apple)
Apple October event 2024
3/5 M4 iMac: This year the new generation iMac may not get any major upgrade but just some tweaks. However, the new iMac is expected to be powered by the new M4 chip for improved and faster performance. Alongside new Macs, Apple may also introduce new iMac accessories such as  Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad that may support USB-C charging ports. (Apple)
Apple October event 2024
4/5 iOS 18.1 update: There are several reports suggesting that iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence will be rolled out in the month of October. Therefore, there is a high possibility that Apple may plan to officially roll out the AI features for iPhones, iPads, and Macs with new software updates. Several reports suggest that the update will include AI features such as writing tools, notification summaries, and more. (Apple)
Apple October event 2024
5/5 M4 Mac mini:  After years of waiting, we may finally launch a new Mac mini with a major overhaul as suggested by Mark Gurman. There are also speculations that the device may be powered by the M4 and M4 Pro chips. Additionally, the Mac Mini may also support five USB-C ports instead of USB-A ports.  (Unsplash)
Apple October event 2024
icon View all Images
Apple plans to unveil the M4 iMac with significant upgrades and new features this month. (Apple)

Apple plans to launch the next iteration of its M4 chip for the Mac lineup later this month. The highly anticipated event will showcase several products, including an updated MacBook Pro, a redesigned Mac mini, and a new 24-inch iMac model. While the Mac mini will feature the most significant changes, the MacBook Pro and iMac will also see notable upgrades in performance and functionality. Apple might also introduce the latest iPad mini during this event, expanding its device offerings. Here's what you should expect from Apple's upcoming iMac upgrade. 

New M4 Chip

Apple last refreshed the iMac in October with the transition from the M1 chip to the M3 chip. This time, the iMac will not skip the M4 chip. Reports suggest that the new iMac will incorporate the M4 chip, built on TSMC's second-generation 3nm process. The M4 chip will enhance the iMac from an 8-core CPU to a 10-core CPU, leading to an estimated 20-25 percent increase in performance. This advancement promises to improve the user experience, allowing for more demanding applications and smoother multitasking capabilities.

You may be interested in

LaptopsTablets
9% OFF
Apple MacBook Air M2 MLXY3HN A Ultrabook
  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹122,990₹134,900
Buy now
28% OFF
Apple MacBook Air M1 MGND3HN A Ultrabook
  • Gold
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹66,990₹92,900
Buy now
3% OFF
Apple MacBook Pro MXK52HN A Ultrabook
  • Space Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹148,090₹151,900
Buy now
6% OFF
Apple MacBook Air MRE92HN A Ultrabook
  • Space Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹126,990₹134,900
Buy now

Also read: Intel Core Ultra 200S desktop chipsets launched with big AI power boost and low power draw: All details

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Transition to USB-C Magic Accessories

Apple may also transition its accessories from Lightning to USB-C to comply with European regulations. While there are no confirmed details, the new Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad will likely feature USB-C connectivity. This shift reflects Apple's broader strategy of standardising connections across devices, simplifying the user experience by utilising a common charging and data transfer standard.

Also read: Apple October event 2024: M4 MacBook Pro key details tipped online ahead of launch event

Increased Unified Memory

According to prior reports from Bloomberg, all M4 Macs will start with a minimum of 16GB of RAM, as indicated by developer logs. This standard will apply to the M4 iMac as well, ensuring that all base model iMacs come with 16GB of RAM, with the option to upgrade to 32GB. In contrast, the previous M3 iMac model maxed out at 24GB of RAM. This memory increase will provide better performance for applications that require more resources, further enhancing the device's capabilities.

Enhanced Thunderbolt Port Configuration

The current port configuration on the 24-inch iMac has raised questions among users. The base model features only two Thunderbolt ports, while the higher-end model includes two Thunderbolt ports and an additional two standard USB-C ports. Although there is no indication that Apple will add more ports to the base model, analysis of an M4 die shot suggests that all four ports on the higher-end iMac models might be Thunderbolt. This change would allow users to connect multiple high-speed devices without sacrificing performance, improving overall productivity.

Also read: Apple likely to release M4 Mac Studio and Mac Pro models in 2025- All details

Support for Wi-Fi 7

Apple is expected to integrate Wi-Fi 7 support into the upcoming M4 iMac, following its implementation in the iPhone 16 lineup. Wi-Fi 7 can achieve speeds up to 46 Gbps, significantly surpassing the maximum speed of 9 Gbps offered by Wi-Fi 6E. Additionally, Wi-Fi 7 utilises 320 MHz channels and supports the 6 GHz band, which minimises interference and enhances signal quality. This upgrade will provide users with faster and more reliable internet connectivity, crucial for streaming, gaming, and other bandwidth-intensive activities.

As Apple prepares for its upcoming launch event, the enhancements across the M4 iMac promise to deliver improved performance and usability for users, marking a significant step forward in the Mac lineup.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Oct, 17:10 IST
Trending: apple october event 2024: m4 macbook pro key details tipped online ahead of launch event apple likely to release m4 mac studio and mac pro models in 2025- all details apple october event may be postponed: know when m4 macs, ipad mini could launch thinking of buying these macs and this ipad? wait—apple may replace them in november asus vivobook s15 copilot+ pc review: setting a benchmark for arm-powered windows laptops hp pavilion x360 (2023) review: versatile, but leaves you wanting more wings nuvobook pro review: quite a reliable laptop for everyday needs - private or professional windows 12 to replace windows 11? microsoft plans major system upgrade but it may disappoint some apple october event 2024: leaked m4 macbook pro 14 specs surface online, check details here amazon diwali sale 2024: get up to 40% off on asus vivobook s 16 oled to lenovo yoga slim 6 and more laptops
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption PC Port

Red Dead Redemption PC Port set to bring new mods, features, and exciting possibilities this October
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaks hint at exciting new ‘Co-Op’ gameplay feature yet to be confirmed
You don’t own your digital PC games—You’re just licensing them, Steam says

You don’t own your digital PC games—You’re just licensing them, Steam says
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 14: Diwali Event 2024 are here

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 14: Diwali Event 2024 are here
Red Dead Redemption PC Port

Red Dead Redemption PC Port to launch soon at $49.99; Is It worth the price for gamers?

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games

GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives

Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets