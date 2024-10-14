Apple October event 2024: M4 iMac set to launch with performance boost, Wi-Fi 7, and USB-C accessories

Apple plans to launch the next iteration of its M4 chip for the Mac lineup later this month. The highly anticipated event will showcase several products, including an updated MacBook Pro, a redesigned Mac mini, and a new 24-inch iMac model. While the Mac mini will feature the most significant changes, the MacBook Pro and iMac will also see notable upgrades in performance and functionality. Apple might also introduce the latest iPad mini during this event, expanding its device offerings. Here's what you should expect from Apple's upcoming iMac upgrade.

New M4 Chip

Apple last refreshed the iMac in October with the transition from the M1 chip to the M3 chip. This time, the iMac will not skip the M4 chip. Reports suggest that the new iMac will incorporate the M4 chip, built on TSMC's second-generation 3nm process. The M4 chip will enhance the iMac from an 8-core CPU to a 10-core CPU, leading to an estimated 20-25 percent increase in performance. This advancement promises to improve the user experience, allowing for more demanding applications and smoother multitasking capabilities.

Transition to USB-C Magic Accessories

Apple may also transition its accessories from Lightning to USB-C to comply with European regulations. While there are no confirmed details, the new Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad will likely feature USB-C connectivity. This shift reflects Apple's broader strategy of standardising connections across devices, simplifying the user experience by utilising a common charging and data transfer standard.

Increased Unified Memory

According to prior reports from Bloomberg, all M4 Macs will start with a minimum of 16GB of RAM, as indicated by developer logs. This standard will apply to the M4 iMac as well, ensuring that all base model iMacs come with 16GB of RAM, with the option to upgrade to 32GB. In contrast, the previous M3 iMac model maxed out at 24GB of RAM. This memory increase will provide better performance for applications that require more resources, further enhancing the device's capabilities.

Enhanced Thunderbolt Port Configuration

The current port configuration on the 24-inch iMac has raised questions among users. The base model features only two Thunderbolt ports, while the higher-end model includes two Thunderbolt ports and an additional two standard USB-C ports. Although there is no indication that Apple will add more ports to the base model, analysis of an M4 die shot suggests that all four ports on the higher-end iMac models might be Thunderbolt. This change would allow users to connect multiple high-speed devices without sacrificing performance, improving overall productivity.

Support for Wi-Fi 7

Apple is expected to integrate Wi-Fi 7 support into the upcoming M4 iMac, following its implementation in the iPhone 16 lineup. Wi-Fi 7 can achieve speeds up to 46 Gbps, significantly surpassing the maximum speed of 9 Gbps offered by Wi-Fi 6E. Additionally, Wi-Fi 7 utilises 320 MHz channels and supports the 6 GHz band, which minimises interference and enhances signal quality. This upgrade will provide users with faster and more reliable internet connectivity, crucial for streaming, gaming, and other bandwidth-intensive activities.

As Apple prepares for its upcoming launch event, the enhancements across the M4 iMac promise to deliver improved performance and usability for users, marking a significant step forward in the Mac lineup.