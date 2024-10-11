Apple October event 2024: M4 MacBook Pro key details tipped online ahead of launch event

Apple typically unveils new Macs during the fall, yet the company has not confirmed any specific plans for this year. As mid-October approaches, speculation rises regarding a potential announcement of new Macs before the holiday season. Historical patterns suggest that an event could take place this month.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple intends to host a Mac-focused event at the end of October, with new M4-based Macs potentially launching on November 1. This timeline aligns with Apple's previous fall events, where the company often introduced new Macs and iPads. Although Apple did not hold a second fall event in 2022, the company has organised similar events in years past, specifically in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2023.

Additionally, Apple will conduct its next quarterly earnings call on October 31. This date is similar to last year's earnings call on November 2, which occurred shortly after the "Scary Fast" event on October 30, just before Halloween.

Apple October event 2024: M4 MacBook Pro Features (Leaked)

The tech community anticipates that Apple will showcase the M4-powered 14-inch MacBook Pro by the end of October. However, recent leaks indicate that the new entry-level MacBook will support up to two external displays, enhancing its connectivity features.

The information surfaced from Russian YouTuber romancev768 (via MacRumors), who shared a video demonstrating a MacBook connected to two external monitors. The current M3-powered entry-level MacBook Pro supports only one external display at up to 6K resolution or can connect to a 4K display at 120Hz via HDMI while the laptop lid remains open. However, the MacBook Pro can manage two displays when the lid is closed.

If the recent leak holds true, the upcoming M4 version of the MacBook Pro will feature three Thunderbolt 4 ports, enabling users to connect two displays with the lid open. The current M3 14-inch MacBook Pro includes two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, while the higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch variants equipped with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips provide three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Expectations for Additional Devices

Furthermore, the M3 Pro and M3 Max versions allow for native DisplayPort through USB-C and include an HDMI port that can manage one 8K display at 60Hz or one 4K display at 240Hz. The leaks do not clarify whether the new M4 MacBook Pro will retain these capabilities alongside the additional Thunderbolt 4 port.

Apple is expected to introduce the new M4 entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro in conjunction with updates to the iMac, Mac mini, and higher-end MacBook Pro models powered by more robust M4 chips before October concludes. However, some rumours suggest that the new computers may not arrive until November. As anticipation builds, tech enthusiasts eagerly await Apple's next steps in the Mac lineup.