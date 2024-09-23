Apple October event 2024: What key upgrades are expected from the upcoming M4 Macs?

Apple is gearing up for another event, likely scheduled for October, to unveil new Macs and iPads. This will mark the fourth October event for the company in five years. Last year's event, held virtually on October 30, saw the introduction of new MacBook Pro and iMac models powered by the M3 series of chips. While the announcement may occur next month, the actual release of the new Macs could take place in November. Here are five notable changes expected with the new M4 Macs.

Introduction of M4 Pro and M4 Max Chips

The M4 chip made its debut in the iPad Pro back in May, but the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips have yet to be announced. These high-performance chips are set to launch in the latest MacBook Pro models later this year. While specific details about the M4 Pro and Max chips remain under wraps, they are expected to utilise TSMC's advanced 3nm process technology, which the A18 and base M4 chips also share. Historically, each new chip generation brings enhanced speed and performance, although the exact core counts for the M4 Pro and Max remain unknown at this time.

Standardisation of 16GB RAM

Reports indicate that Apple may increase the standard RAM in its new M4 Macs to 16GB. This change will apply to the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro, the new Mac mini, and the updated iMac. For eight years, Apple has equipped its base model Macs with 8GB of RAM. The shift to 16GB comes as Apple's applications become more memory-intensive, reflecting the evolving needs of users.

Mac Mini Redesign

Recent information suggests a significant redesign of the Mac mini, marking the most substantial update in its 14-year history. This new model is expected to shrink in size and may eliminate support for USB-A ports, replacing them with additional USB-C ports. While exact design details are still unclear, the anticipation surrounding this redesign is considerable, particularly given that the Mac mini is the most affordable Mac option available.

Update to Magic Accessories

With rumours of a new iMac on the horizon, there is speculation that Apple will refresh its Magic accessories. In response to the European Union's requirement for USB-C compatibility, Apple is likely to phase out the Lightning connector in its desktop accessories. The transition to USB-C for the Magic Mouse, Keyboard, and Trackpad will align with this regulatory shift and modernise Apple's accessory lineup.

Space Black Color Option for Base MacBook Pro

Currently, the Space Black colour option is reserved for higher-end M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro models. The base model M3 MacBook Pro is limited to Space Gray. This differentiation may not have been a deliberate choice, but rather a matter of production timing. When Apple released the new M3 MacBook Pro last year, it shipped with macOS Ventura instead of the more recent macOS Sonoma. This discrepancy suggests that the base model was ready for release ahead of the higher-end versions, which could explain the colour availability.

As Apple prepares to unveil its M4 MacBook Pro, there is hope that the entry-level model will adopt the Space Black colour, aligning it more closely with its higher-end counterparts.