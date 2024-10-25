 Apple October event confirmed: M4 Macs launching next week | Laptops-pc News
Home Laptops PC Laptops PC News Apple October event confirmed: M4 Macs launching next week

Apple October event confirmed: M4 Macs launching next week

Apple is to host exciting Mac-related announcements from next week. The tech giant is expected to launch new generation MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac Mini.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 25 2024, 14:27 IST
Apple October event confirmed: M4 Macs launching next week
Apple to hold gradual launch for its new generation Mac devices, here’s what we know so far. (Apple)

Apple has finally made an official announcement surrounding the launch of its new generation Macs powered by the M4 series chipset. Earlier it was expected that Apple may host a launch event to announce the new Mac devices, however, now it looks like there are some changes in the plans. Instead of an Apple October event, the tech giant will make gradual announcements from next week. Apple's marketing VP Greg Joswiak shared an X post that said “Exciting week of announcements, starting on Monday morning.” Know what Apple has planned.

Also read: Apple's most popular MacBook could be upgraded with the M4 chip next year

You may be interested in

LaptopsTablets
9% OFF
Apple MacBook Air M2 MLXY3HN A Ultrabook
  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
Discounted price:₹122,990Original price:₹134,900
Buy now
28% OFF
Apple MacBook Air M1 MGND3HN A Ultrabook
  • Gold
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
Discounted price:₹66,990Original price:₹92,900
Buy now
3% OFF
Apple MacBook Pro MXK52HN A Ultrabook
  • Space Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
Discounted price:₹148,090Original price:₹151,900
Buy now
6% OFF
Apple MacBook Air MRE92HN A Ultrabook
  • Space Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
Discounted price:₹126,990Original price:₹134,900
Buy now

Apple M4 Macs launch

After weeks of speculation, Apple finally confirmed the launch of new M4 series Mac devices. The tech giant will be hosting Mac announcements from next week starting from Monday, October 28. According to Greg Joswiak's post on X, a short teaser was shared with a caption saying “Mac your calendars!” As of now, it is expected that Apple will be releasing a series of press releases to introduce the new generations of MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Mini, and other rumoured devices.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Also read: Indian government issues high risk warning for Samsung users, check details

Apart from day-to-day announcements from next week, Apple will also be hosting an in-person experience zone on October 30 in Los Angeles for creators and media personalities. Therefore, next week will be full of Apple announcements and new exciting releases around M4-powered Macs.

Expected Apple launches

  1. M4 MacBook Pro: With the new generation, Apple is expected to launch a 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 chip, 16GB of RAM, and four Thunderbolt ports. Alongside the base model, the company may also launch 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with new M4 Pro and M4 Max chips.
  2. M4 iMac: Apple is also rumoured to announce a new generation of 24-inch iMac with minor design changes. It is expected to come with the new M4 chip upgraded 16GB of RAM. Additionally, it may also support new accessories such as Magic Keyboard, mouse, and others.

Also read: How to choose the right AMD CPU for your next laptop

3. Mac Mini: This year, the Mac Mini is expected to get a major revamp in terms of design as well as performance since it is expected to be powered by M4 and M4 Pro chips. Rumours suggest the Mac Mini would be smaller and lighter than the predecessor.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Oct, 09:43 IST
Tags:
Trending: apple october event 2024: m4 imac set to launch with performance boost, wi-fi 7, and usb-c accessories infinix inbook air pro plus laptop with 14-inch oled display launched in india: check price, features and more hp pavilion x360 (2023) review: versatile, but leaves you wanting more amazon diwali sale 2024: get up to 40% off on asus vivobook s 16 oled to lenovo yoga slim 6 and more laptops wings nuvobook pro review: quite a reliable laptop for everyday needs - private or professional apple october event 2024: m4 macbook pro key details tipped online ahead of launch event windows 11 essential tips and tricks: become a pro user in minutes ms office crashing on windows 11? know how to fix it with official solution from microsoft hp omen 16 intel review: no-nonsense gaming machine windows 12: launch, anticipated features, ai upgrades and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption pre loads begin for PC; NVIDIA driver released ahead of October 29 launch
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes,Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 25,Diwali Lucky Draw,Diwali Lucky Draw event,Garena Free Fire MAX,Free Fire MAX,Free Fire MAX redeem codes,Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes today,free fire redeem codes,free fire codes,free fire redeem codes today,free fire codes today,Garena Free Fire MAX codes,Garena Free Fire MAX free rewards,garena codes,garena codes today

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 25: 3 tips for accurate headshots
GTA Online players uncover surprising flaw in iconic feature months after update

GTA Online players uncover surprising flaw in iconic feature months after update
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 24: Wall Royale event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 24: Wall Royale event rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 23: How to get Magma Quake Emote

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 23: How to get Magma Quake Emote

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets