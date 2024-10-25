Apple October event confirmed: M4 Macs launching next week

Apple has finally made an official announcement surrounding the launch of its new generation Macs powered by the M4 series chipset. Earlier it was expected that Apple may host a launch event to announce the new Mac devices, however, now it looks like there are some changes in the plans. Instead of an Apple October event, the tech giant will make gradual announcements from next week. Apple's marketing VP Greg Joswiak shared an X post that said “Exciting week of announcements, starting on Monday morning.” Know what Apple has planned.

Apple M4 Macs launch

After weeks of speculation, Apple finally confirmed the launch of new M4 series Mac devices. The tech giant will be hosting Mac announcements from next week starting from Monday, October 28. According to Greg Joswiak's post on X, a short teaser was shared with a caption saying “Mac your calendars!” As of now, it is expected that Apple will be releasing a series of press releases to introduce the new generations of MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Mini, and other rumoured devices.

Mac (😉) your calendars! We have an exciting week of announcements ahead, starting on Monday morning. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/YnoCYkZq6c — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 24, 2024

Apart from day-to-day announcements from next week, Apple will also be hosting an in-person experience zone on October 30 in Los Angeles for creators and media personalities. Therefore, next week will be full of Apple announcements and new exciting releases around M4-powered Macs.

Expected Apple launches

M4 MacBook Pro: With the new generation, Apple is expected to launch a 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 chip, 16GB of RAM, and four Thunderbolt ports. Alongside the base model, the company may also launch 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with new M4 Pro and M4 Max chips. M4 iMac: Apple is also rumoured to announce a new generation of 24-inch iMac with minor design changes. It is expected to come with the new M4 chip upgraded 16GB of RAM. Additionally, it may also support new accessories such as Magic Keyboard, mouse, and others.

3. Mac Mini: This year, the Mac Mini is expected to get a major revamp in terms of design as well as performance since it is expected to be powered by M4 and M4 Pro chips. Rumours suggest the Mac Mini would be smaller and lighter than the predecessor.

