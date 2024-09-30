 Apple October event: M4 MacBook Pro launch likely, details leaked | Laptops-pc News
Apple October event: Apple is expected to announce new generation M4-powered MacBooks, know what’s coming ahead of launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 30 2024, 11:55 IST
M4 MacBook Pro packaging material leaked ahead of Apple October event. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Apple is gearing up to launch the new generation of Macbooks and iMacs next month with the new M4 chipset. As we wait for the official Apple October event announcement, several leaks about the upcoming devices have been making rounds on the internet. In a new leak, the packaging material of the M4 MacBook Pro was tipped to reveal several upgrades and new features of the device. The leaks include some new information along with some previously expected specifications. Here is what's coming ahead of the launch.

M4 MacBook Pro leaked details

Tipster ShrimpApplePro shared a post on X revealing M4 MacBook Pro boxing details. Several details of the upcoming laptop were leaked, giving us a clear vision of what Apple may announce at the launch event. As leaked earlier, the image also showcased the M4 MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

The packaging also showcased that the laptop may offer a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU which is a slight upgrade from last year's M3 chip's 8-core CPU. Apart from performance details, the image also revealed some connectivity details such as three Thunderbolt 4 ports and the Space Black colour variant.

Also read: Apple October event 2024: What key upgrades are expected from the upcoming M4 Macs?

However, note that the source of the image was not mentioned. Therefore, take the above-mentioned information with caution as it does not provide credibility.

M4 MacBook Pro specs and features

Previous leaks about the upcoming M4 MacBook Pro suggest that the laptop may come in two screen sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch. Therefore there is also speculation about the launch of M4 Pro and M4 Max chips for the new generation MacBook Pro. In terms of design, experts do not suggest any major overhaul, however, we may get a new OLED display.

Also read: Apple's launch season might not be over: After iPhone 16 this month, iPad mini, M4 Macs expected in October

This year, several specifications and features have been kept under the covers, therefore, we may have to wait a little longer to know what the company has planned for the upcoming Apple October event.

Reports suggest that Apple may also reveal four M4-powered Mac models with powerful specs and features. Additionally, we may also see new-generation Magic Accessories such as Mouse, Keyboard, and Trackpad.

