Apple October event may take place next week: Here’s when M4 Macs may debut

It's almost the end of October, and Apple has not revealed the date for the October event at which it may launch the M4-powered MacBook Pros, iMac, and other speculated devices. Earlier, there were some speculations regarding the launch event; however, Apple analyst Mark Gurman shared an update on when Apple could unveil the new devices. As we await the official announcement, several leaks about the expected devices have been circulating on the internet, revealing what Apple may announce. Therefore, let's take a look at when the Apple October event could take place.

Apple October Event Date



Mark Gurman shared a post on X revealing that Apple may launch the new M4 Macs and other anticipated products “very soon.” He also highlighted that Apple may release a pre-recorded video as part of the October event and host a hands-on experience of new devices outside its Cupertino office.

Later, Gurman shared another post indicating that the tech giant is planning to host a hands-on experience zone in Los Angeles next Wednesday, which is October 30, for all media and creators. Therefore, new Macs are expected to be launched before the mentioned date. Apple is expected to send invites six days before the launch date; thus, in a few days, Apple may reveal the official October event date.

Apple October Event Date: What to expect?

This year, Apple is expected to launch a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip. While the new MacBook Pro model may not receive major design upgrades, it is expected to feature an additional Thunderbolt port. The company may also introduce a 14-inch and a 16-inch MacBook Pro, which will likely be powered by the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips.

Alongside the MacBooks, a new generation iMac with the M4 chip and new accessories such as the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard are also rumoured to debut. Additionally, Apple is speculated to launch a revamped version of the Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro chips.

For now, we must patiently wait for the official launch announcement to find out what Apple has planned.

