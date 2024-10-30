 Apple’s Mac mini M4 is the best value-for-money Apple product in years: Here's why | Laptops-pc News
Mac mini with the M4 offers a powerful performance boost at the same price as the previous generation.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 30 2024, 11:23 IST
iMac M4 is less than half the size of the older generation model (M2). (Apple)

Apple yesterday finally unveiled its redesigned Mac mini, powered by the M4 and M4 Pro chipsets. This newly redesigned Mac mini measures just 5 by 5 inches, less than half the size of the previous generation, which featured the M2 chipset. Along with this redesign, the new Mac mini offers much faster performance, capable of powering through intense workflows. Read on to learn why this is one of Apple's best value-for-money releases in recent memory.

16 GB As Base Memory Was Needed And Apple Finally Delivered

The base model now includes 16 GB of RAM. Previously, Apple offered only 8 GB in the Mac mini, which many considered a bottleneck for creative workflows like video editing, particularly with multi-layered 4K content, as well as graphic design and more. The increased RAM is also expected to support Apple's intelligence features and provide future-proofing as these capabilities expand.

M4 Brings Major Performance Jump Compared To M1, M2

In terms of performance, the M4 chipset is significantly more powerful than the previous M2 model. The M4 has a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, with an option for the M4 Pro, which offers up to 14 CPU cores and 20 GPU cores. Apple claims the Mac mini is up to 1.8 times faster in CPU performance and up to 2.2 times faster in GPU performance compared to the M1 model. This means that, for the same price, users receive a significantly faster processor, capable of more demanding tasks.

Thunderbolt 5 Support If You Get The Mac mini with M4 Pro Chipset

The Mac mini now supports Thunderbolt 5. If you choose the M4 Pro model, you get three Thunderbolt 5 ports on the back, enabling data transfer speeds of up to 420 GB per second—double the throughput of Thunderbolt 4. This makes the Mac mini one of the most affordable options for those looking to upgrade to Thunderbolt 5.

In addition, the M4 Pro model supports up to three 6K displays at 60 Hz. 

The Same Apple Intelligence Experience As The More Expensive Models

Like the more expensive iMac and other Mac models, the Mac mini now supports Apple intelligence. Currently, these features include enhanced Siri functionality, writing tools, and summaries. In December, Apple promises integration with ChatGPT for writing tools and in Siri, and soon users will also enjoy new features like Genmoji and Image Playground. Apple will continue rolling out Apple intelligence features over the coming months.

All This For The Same Price - 59,900

Despite these upgrades, the price remains unchanged from the M2 model, which retailed for 59,900 in India for the base configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The new Mac mini with the M4 chip provides better capabilities at the same price point. Furthermore, students and education professionals can purchase the Mac mini M4 for 49,900, making it one of the most powerful desktops available at this price and a valuable tool for a range of creative and professional applications.

First Published Date: 30 Oct, 11:23 IST
