Apple’s most popular MacBook could be upgraded with the M4 chip next year

Apple is now speculated to launch an updated MacBook Air with the M4 chipset next year, between January and March 2025. However, the update is not expected to involve a redesign; instead, it will resemble the current model, which features the M3 chipset, as reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He states that Apple is anticipated to launch two versions of the MacBook Air with the M4 chipset: a 13-inch model and a 15-inch model, similar to the versions currently available.

Also Read: Exclusive: Meta discusses its WhatsApp AI advantage and the potential for native Llama AI on Android

MacBook Air M4: What This Means for Apple's Upcoming Launch?

For those uninitiated, Apple is expected to unveil the updated MacBook Pro, redesigned Mac mini, and iMacs featuring the new M4 chipset family next week. This is likely to be an online-only release, akin to last year's Scary Fast event. If Gurman's predictions are accurate, it would mean that the new rumoured MacBook Air with the M4 chipset will not be showcased at next week's event. If you're interested in the MacBook Air with the M4 chipset, you'll have to wait a bit longer.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

If you are curious about the upgrades the M4 variant could bring over the M3 lineup and the M2 before that, we have prepared a detailed piece on all the enhancements offered by the M4 SoC.

Also Read: iOS 18's big feature failed to draw sales for iPhone 16 series, new blog claims

New Mac Studio, iPhone SE 4, and More Rumoured for 2025

Alongside the MacBook Air M4 predictions, Gurman says that we can also expect a new Mac Studio with the M4 family after March next year. So, if you are looking for a truly Pro desktop computer from the event next week, it is not coming soon. Additionally, we have the highly anticipated iPhone SE 4, which is expected to feature Apple Intelligence capabilities, speculated for a spring release. In tandem, we may also see Apple launch new iPad keyboards, iPads, and more.

Also Read: OnePlus 13, Realme GT 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and more flagship smartphones launching in India