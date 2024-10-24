 Apple’s most popular MacBook could be upgraded with the M4 chip next year | Laptops-pc News
Apple is now expected to introduce the MacBook Air featuring the M4 chipset next year. Here's what we know.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 24 2024, 11:50 IST
Apple’s most popular MacBook could be upgraded with the M4 chip next year
MacBook Air with M4 chipset is expected in two sizes: 13-inch and 15-inch. (Thai Nguyen/Unsplash)

Apple is now speculated to launch an updated MacBook Air with the M4 chipset next year, between January and March 2025. However, the update is not expected to involve a redesign; instead, it will resemble the current model, which features the M3 chipset, as reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He states that Apple is anticipated to launch two versions of the MacBook Air with the M4 chipset: a 13-inch model and a 15-inch model, similar to the versions currently available.

If you are curious about the upgrades the M4 variant could bring over the M3 lineup and the M2 before that, we have prepared a detailed piece on all the enhancements offered by the M4 SoC.

New Mac Studio, iPhone SE 4, and More Rumoured for 2025

Alongside the MacBook Air M4 predictions, Gurman says that we can also expect a new Mac Studio with the M4 family after March next year. So, if you are looking for a truly Pro desktop computer from the event next week, it is not coming soon. Additionally, we have the highly anticipated iPhone SE 4, which is expected to feature Apple Intelligence capabilities, speculated for a spring release. In tandem, we may also see Apple launch new iPad keyboards, iPads, and more.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets