Apple’s top-selling MacBook may not get OLED display soon—Here’s the reason

According to a new report from The Elec, Apple may have postponed the OLED MacBook Air release until after 2027.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Nov 08 2024, 11:15 IST
A price increase for the MacBook Air might drive buyers away. (HT Tech)

If you've been eagerly awaiting an OLED MacBook Air, there's some disappointing news. According to the South Korean publication The Elec, Apple has delayed the release of an OLED MacBook Air beyond 2027. The report suggests that switching from LCD to OLED would raise production costs, making the MacBook Air pricier. However, Apple reportedly believes that this display upgrade alone isn't compelling enough to drive more sales.

Apple Wants Cheaper OLED Panels

Apple is actively seeking more affordable OLED panels to help limit the price increase, given that OLED displays are generally more costly than LCDs. The MacBook Air is Apple's most popular laptop, and a significant price hike could deter customers and perhaps lead to lower volume of sales. The Elec also notes that Apple currently has limited options for sourcing OLED panels worldwide.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Currently, Apple is said to be sourcing OLED displays for the iPad Pro from both LG Display and Samsung Display, but in 2026, when the purported MacBook Pro OLED rolls out, Apple is said to be only using Samsung Display for the OLED panels.

MacBook Air Pricing In India

In India, the MacBook Air M2 currently starts at 99,900. Should Apple introduce an OLED display, this price is expected to rise significantly. A similar pattern was observed with the iPad Pro, which transitioned to OLED this year, now starting at 99,900—an expensive choice for many Indian consumers.

While an OLED MacBook Air would be a welcome addition, it's worth noting that Apple is expected to update the MacBook Pro with OLED in 2026. Only after that, an OLED MacBook Air might become a reality for the broader market.

First Published Date: 08 Nov, 11:15 IST
