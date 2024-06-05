ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 laptop and ROG ally X handheld gaming device launched- Check details

ASUS has introduced the 2024 versions of its ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop and ROG Ally X handheld gaming device. The new Zephyrus G16 features AMD's latest mobile processor with a dedicated NPU chipset for enhanced AI processing. Meanwhile, the ROG Ally X has received upgrades in memory, storage, and battery life.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 2024: Specifications and Features

Display: The ROG Zephyrus G16 2024 comes with a 16-inch ROG Nebula OLED display panel, offering a 2.5K (2560 × 1600) resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 0.2 ms response time. The display supports 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, Delta E < 1 color accuracy, and is Pantone validated for color calibration. It also includes NVIDIA G-Sync, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, and Dolby Vision support.

Processor and Graphics: The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 mobile GPU, featuring a max TGP of 105W.

RAM and Storage: It comes with up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X 7500 MHz onboard memory, and supports up to 4TB of PCIe M.2 2280 Gen 4 SSD storage.

Operating System: The device is pre-loaded with Windows 11 Pro.

Audio: The Zephyrus G16 features a stereo speaker setup with Hi-Res audio output, Dolby Atmos support, and a smart amplifier.

Battery: The device is powered by a 90Wh battery.

I/O Ports: The laptop includes one USB4 port, one Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, two Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, one SD Card Reader, one 3.5mm audio jack, and one ASUS slim power jack.

Wireless Connectivity: It supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

ASUS ROG Ally X: Specifications and Features

Display: The ROG Ally X features a 7-inch FHD IPS screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 16:9 aspect ratio, 100 percent sRGB color gamut, peak brightness of 500nits, 7ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium support.

Processor: It is equipped with an AMD Z1 extreme octa-core processor with a peak clock speed of 5.1GHz.

Storage: The device offers up to 24 GB of LPDDR5X 7500 RAM and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD storage.

Operating System: The ROG Ally X runs on Windows 11.

Battery: It features an upgraded 80WHr battery and comes with a 65W charging unit.

ASUS's new offerings, the ROG Zephyrus G16 and ROG Ally X, showcase significant advancements in hardware and performance, catering to the evolving needs of gamers.

