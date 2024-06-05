 ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 laptop and ROG ally X handheld gaming device launched- Check details | Laptops-pc News
ASUS has introduced the latest models of its ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop and ROG Ally X handheld gaming device for 2024. The Zephyrus G16 features AMD’s newest mobile processor and a dedicated NPU for AI tasks, while the ROG Ally X boasts upgraded memory, storage, and battery life.

Jun 05 2024, 09:33 IST
ASUS's 2024 ROG Zephyrus G16
ASUS's 2024 ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop and ROG Ally X handheld gaming device feature significant hardware upgrades, aiming to enhance the gaming experience for users. (ASUS)

ASUS has introduced the 2024 versions of its ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop and ROG Ally X handheld gaming device. The new Zephyrus G16 features AMD's latest mobile processor with a dedicated NPU chipset for enhanced AI processing. Meanwhile, the ROG Ally X has received upgrades in memory, storage, and battery life.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 2024: Specifications and Features

Display: The ROG Zephyrus G16 2024 comes with a 16-inch ROG Nebula OLED display panel, offering a 2.5K (2560 × 1600) resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 0.2 ms response time. The display supports 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, Delta E < 1 color accuracy, and is Pantone validated for color calibration. It also includes NVIDIA G-Sync, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, and Dolby Vision support.

Processor and Graphics: The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 mobile GPU, featuring a max TGP of 105W.

RAM and Storage: It comes with up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X 7500 MHz onboard memory, and supports up to 4TB of PCIe M.2 2280 Gen 4 SSD storage.

Operating System: The device is pre-loaded with Windows 11 Pro.

Audio: The Zephyrus G16 features a stereo speaker setup with Hi-Res audio output, Dolby Atmos support, and a smart amplifier.

Battery: The device is powered by a 90Wh battery.

I/O Ports: The laptop includes one USB4 port, one Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, two Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, one SD Card Reader, one 3.5mm audio jack, and one ASUS slim power jack.

Wireless Connectivity: It supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

ASUS ROG Ally X: Specifications and Features

Display: The ROG Ally X features a 7-inch FHD IPS screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 16:9 aspect ratio, 100 percent sRGB color gamut, peak brightness of 500nits, 7ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium support.

Processor: It is equipped with an AMD Z1 extreme octa-core processor with a peak clock speed of 5.1GHz.

Storage: The device offers up to 24 GB of LPDDR5X 7500 RAM and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD storage.

Operating System: The ROG Ally X runs on Windows 11.

Battery: It features an upgraded 80WHr battery and comes with a 65W charging unit.

ASUS's new offerings, the ROG Zephyrus G16 and ROG Ally X, showcase significant advancements in hardware and performance, catering to the evolving needs of gamers.

