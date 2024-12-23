Latest Tech News Laptops PC Laptops PC News Asus V16 gaming laptop with Core i7 processor, 144Hz display launched: Check features, availability and more

Asus V16 gaming laptop with Core i7 processor, 144Hz display launched: Check features, availability and more

ASUS has unveiled the V16, a 16-inch gaming laptop featuring the latest Intel Core i7, RTX 4050, and a 144Hz display for smooth gaming performance.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 23 2024, 11:48 IST
ASUS V16 gaming laptop is equipped with a Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 144Hz display, and other noteworthy specs. (ASUS)

ASUS has launched the V16 (V3607), a 16-inch gaming laptop designed for users seeking high performance at an affordable price. This laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, making it suitable for gaming, creative tasks, and everyday use. The V16 features dual-fan cooling to maintain consistent performance during demanding tasks. It supports up to 32GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM and offers SSD storage to ensure fast loading times.

ASUS V16 Gaming Laptop: Specifications and Features

The laptop is equipped with a 16-inch FHD IPS display that provides a 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The display's 89 percent screen-to-body ratio ensures smooth visuals with reduced latency. For audio, the V16 utilises Dirac technology and ASUS Audio Booster, providing clear and immersive sound. The laptop's military-grade durability, certified to meet MIL-STD-810H standards, and its 63Wh battery make it a reliable and portable option for users.

Also read: MacBook Air M3 16GB model price drops by 15% on Amazon: Now available for just 96,990

ASUS V16 Gaming Laptop: Design and Customisation Options

In terms of design, the ASUS V16 includes a larger touchpad, an ASUS ErgoSense keyboard, AI noise cancellation, and a 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR) camera system. The device also features a magnetic camera shutter for privacy. A Turbo Blue keyboard backlight and neon-accented WASD keys add a modern design touch. The Matte Black finish resists fingerprints, keeping the laptop looking clean and professional.

Also read: 3 ways to easily run Android apps on a Windows PC

Regarding specifications, the ASUS V16 comes in several configurations. Users can choose between Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro, with options for no operating system. The display measures 16.0 inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio, offering a 144Hz refresh rate, 300 nits of brightness, and an anti-glare surface. The processor options include Intel Core i5-13420H and Core i7-13620H, while the graphics options vary with the V3607VU model featuring the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU and the V3607VJ model offering the RTX 3050.

Also read: Google Pixel laptop might be on the way, but the big twist is the operating system

The ASUS V16 offers memory options of 8GB, 16GB, or up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM. Storage options include 512GB or 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. The laptop also features Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 63Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, providing users with reliable connectivity and performance. ASUS has also included a 3-month PC Game Pass Ultimate subscription to add value to the V16. Pricing details are expected to be announced soon.

First Published Date: 23 Dec, 11:48 IST
