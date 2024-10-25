 Do you travel often? These are the best laptop accessories that you should have | Laptops-pc News
Do you travel often? These are the best laptop accessories that you should have

If you need to travel a lot for work, locally or internationally, you’ll need a set of must-have accessories for your laptop in order to make working on the road more seamless. 

By: ROYDON CEREJO
Oct 25 2024, 14:19 IST
Here are some of the best laptop accessories for travel you should have with at all times when you’re out on the road or in the air. (Pexels)

Those who have to travel frequently for work can relate to the pain of running out of laptop battery power when you need to do some last-minute adjustments to a presentation or how it can be impossible to get any work done at a noisy airport terminal. Modern laptops have come a long way, and while newer models are sleeker, lighter, and last longer, even the best laptops need a bit of help once in a while to keep chugging along. If you're someone who often finds themselves trying to get work done while trying to catch a flight or a train to your next destination, these handy accessories can be a lifesaver when you're in a pinch.

• USB-C hub

Most modern laptops now come with a USB Type-C port which can be used to do multiple things like fast-charge your phone, output a video signal to a monitor or TV, or use a hub to expand the number of ports. You should check the specifications of the Type-C port on your laptop once, but it should most likely work with any USB-C dock. If your Type-C port supports the Thunderbolt standard, then Thunderbolt docks can support higher data transfer speeds and more ports.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Most USB-C hubs offer additional ports like HDMI, Ethernet, SD card reader, and more USB-C and USB-A ports. These hubs generally have an aluminium construction and are small enough to slip into your laptop bag. UGreen, Belkin, Anker are some of the commonly available options. Prices range from 1,200 to 4,000 depending on the brand and type of connectors. For a budget-friendly option, I've been personally using a USB-C hub from Kapa (available on Amazon) for the past four years and it's still going strong.

• Portable ring light

For travelling executives, getting on video calls can be one of the main parts of the job, and it's important to look your best. This isn't always possible at times in hotel rooms or when you're on the move, which is why it's good to keep a ring light for your laptop's webcam handy. Ikea's STÄNKREGN LED ring light is one option that's under 1,000. It's small, clips onto your laptop's display, and is powered by a USB-C cable. If you need something with adjustable colour temperature, there are a number of options on Amazon for the similar price.

• ANC earphones

Even if you are not working, a good pair of noise-cancelling earphones are a boon when you're trying to get some shut-eye on a long flight or simply need to drown out the background noise. If you're in the Apple ecosystem and have a MacBook, look no further than the new AirPods 4 with noise cancellation, or the AirPods Pro 2 if you have a higher budget. The noise cancellation performance, at least of the Pro model, is unmatched and it has the best transparency mode, bar none. Other good options would be the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 or the Nothing Ear 2. If you're looking for an AiPods Pro rival, then look at the Sony WF-1000XM5 or Bose QuietComfort Ultra earphones.

• Laptop sleeve

A laptop sleeve provides additional protection for your laptop, and it also helps keep your cables and adapters organised in one place. If you just need to take your laptop and a few accessories with you, a sleeve can help you do that in style, while also offering good protection. Spigen and DailyObjects have good quality options for sleeves. You'll also find plenty of no-name brands on Amazon selling laptop sleeves for a lot less.

• High-capacity power bank

There are times when you simply don't have the luxury of a power outlet around you, and your laptop is running out of charge. If your laptop supports charging via a Type-C port, a high-capacity power bank is a must-have accessory. Xiaomi, UGreen, Anker, and Spigen make excellent, high-quality power banks that you can blindly pick up. Just make sure it can output at least 45W via its Type-C port to be able to charge your laptop on the go.

The Ambrane Aerosync 65 is a particularly interesting power bank as it has a 15,000mAh capacity, can act as a wall charger, and supports MagSafe and Qi wireless charging. It also delivers a maximum output of 65W when connected to a single device, which is plenty to fast charge a laptop.

• Portable 5G router

This one is not absolutely essential but it's a nice-to-have accessory if you don't want your phone overheating from using it as a hotspot. A portable router or modem keeps your phone free for phone calls and other activity, so you're not draining its battery too. JioFi from Jio is a good starter option, although it's 4G only. It's relatively cheap though and has a built-in battery. If you don't want to be restricted to Jio's ecosystem, ZTE has decent options on Amazon. The ZTE F50 5G doesn't have a built-in battery, but it's tiny and works with any Indian SIM card. If you're looking for something more robust, then the Acer Connect Enduro is a dual-band 5G router with a built-in battery, and is IP54 and MIL-STD-810H rated for toughness.

• Ergonomic mouse

It's hard to think of a better ergonomic travel mouse than the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S. It shares many of the main features of the full-size MX Master series mouse, but in a more portable form factor. It's a little expensive, but it comes in three neat colours, works on pretty much any surface, can be used to control multiple things like your laptop and iPad, and features the Magspeed scroll wheel for precision or quick scrolling. The mouse charges via USB-C and the buttons are customisable via the Logi Options app.

• Electrical power converter

No travel kit is complete without having an electrical power adapter, so you can charge your devices safely anywhere in the world. Many of the brands that make power banks, also sell power adapters and that's a good place to start. You should ideally try and get one with built-in USB ports, so that you can charge your phone and laptop at the same time. Some adapters even have Type-C ports for faster charging.

First Published Date: 25 Oct, 14:19 IST
