Get up to 40% discount on best gaming laptops from ASUS, HP, Acer, Dell and more- Amazon sale

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 02 2025, 14:27 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Get up to 40 percent discounts on top gaming laptops from ASUS, HP, Acer, and more. (Pexels)

Amazon's Great Summer Sale is in full swing, offering shoppers attractive deals across various product categories. In addition to discounts, customers can enjoy special offers such as bank discounts, no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers. For instance, HDFC credit card holders can avail of an extra 10 percent off on purchases made through EMI transactions. For gaming enthusiasts looking to buy a new gaming laptop, the sale presents an excellent opportunity to score some great deals on high-performance laptops from top brands like ASUS, HP, Acer, and more, offering up to 40 percent instant discounts.

Here are some top picks from the sale, each offering significant discounts:

1. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 – AMD Ryzen 7 Processor

B0DGQVYGX3-1

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is a great choice for gamers looking for a powerful laptop at a discounted price. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 processor and equipped with 4GB GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics, this laptop can handle demanding games and video editing tasks. Its 144Hz refresh rate, anti-glare screen, and 512GB SSD ensure smooth performance and quick load times. The laptop supports fast charging, reaching 50% in just 30 minutes, claims the company.

You can grab this ASUS laptop at a discounted price of just Rs. 56,980.

Also read: Best apps that use the NPU on a Snapdragon Windows laptop

2. HP Victus – AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050

B0BWS9YNCX-2

The HP Victus is a flexible gaming laptop that also performs well in content creation and multitasking. With the AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB PCIe SSD, this laptop ensures smooth gameplay and efficient performance for various tasks. The 144Hz refresh rate and anti-glare display enhance the viewing experience, while the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics boost 3D rendering.

HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 59,990.

3. Acer ALG – Intel Core i7-13th Gen Processor

B0DFHFCS4Y-3

This Acer gaming laptop, equipped with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, offers exceptional speed with Turbo Boost Technology, reaching up to 4.9GHz for demanding tasks. The laptop features a sleek design with narrow bezels, providing an immersive viewing experience. It also offers up to 2TB SSD storage and 64GB RAM for seamless performance.

The Acer ALG laptop is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 70,990 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Also read: How to use Semantic Search on Windows Copilot+ PCs

4. Dell G15-5530 – Intel Core i5 Processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050

B0CRKXDX83-4

The Dell G15-5530 is a solid choice for gamers and professionals alike, with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX processor and 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. Its 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth gaming and video editing, while the 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM offer ample storage and performance.

The Dell {Smartchoice} G15-5530 gaming laptop is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 69,990.

Also read: Windows Insider Program: What is it and why you should consider joining it (and few reasons you shouldn't)

5. Lenovo LOQ 2024 – Intel Core i7-13650HX Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060

B0D3TGNY9G-5

The Lenovo LOQ 2024 gaming laptop is designed for high-performance gaming and productivity. Powered by the Intel Core i7 processor, 24GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it delivers fast performance and excellent responsiveness. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, 144Hz refresh rate, and 100% sRGB coverage ensure stunning visuals, while the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics deliver smooth frame rates.

Lenovo LOQ 2024 gaming laptop is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 99,505.

First Published Date: 02 May, 14:26 IST
