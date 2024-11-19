Latest Tech News Laptops PC Laptops PC News Google Pixel laptop might be on the way, but the big twist is the operating system

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Nov 19 2024, 11:08 IST
We have seen Google create Pixel phones and, before that, Nexus phones. Google has also developed several other devices, including Pixel tablets and earbuds. However, we have never seen Google release a Pixel-branded laptop. This, however, is about to change, as Google is reportedly moving beyond the concept phase of creating its own Pixel laptop.

Also Read: OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Know which model would be the right choice

A Premium Pixel-Branded Laptop By Google

As first reported by Android Headlines, this laptop is expected to be a premium device under the Pixel branding. According to an internal email spotted by the publication, the codename for the device is "Snowy." Furthermore, the report notes that this laptop is being internally compared to other high-end offerings, such as the MacBook Pro, Dell XPS, Microsoft Surface Laptop, and Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook. The device is said to have passed the concept phase, meaning it is now under active development. 

Also Read: Narayana Murthy's son left job at 749000 crore Infosys, inspired by Sudha Murty, he is now working as…

What Operating System Will It Run? 

Based on various reports, it could run Android, which may involve a complete transition away from Chrome OS. While Android Headlines suggests the laptop will most likely run Chrome OS, a new report by Android Authority claims Google is fully committing to Android, potentially moving away from Chrome OS entirely.

The Android Authority report highlights that Google is working on adding several new features to Android, such as improved keyboard and mouse support, external monitor compatibility, multiple desktop support, and more. While these improvements will immediately benefit the Pixel Tablet 2, they are also expected to help Google with the upcoming Pixel laptop.

Another significant advantage of this unification of Chrome OS and Android would be the broader availability of Android apps. This transition could make Android more feature-rich and open, giving Google a stronger foothold to compete with Apple's MacBook Pro and iPad lineup.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch in March 2025: 5 key upgrades that you can expect

First Published Date: 19 Nov, 11:08 IST
