 Google to pre-load ‘Essentials’ on these Windows PCs: Can you uninstall them? | Laptops-pc News
Home Laptops PC Laptops PC News Google to pre-load ‘Essentials’ on these Windows PCs: Can you uninstall them?

Google to pre-load ‘Essentials’ on these Windows PCs: Can you uninstall them?

Some Windows PCs, including those from HP, will come with Google Essentials. Here’s all you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 26 2024, 11:35 IST
Google
Google Essentials is going to be first available with HP PCs. (Pexels)

Google is expanding its presence in the Windows PC market by introducing a new package of apps called Google Essentials. It comprises a set of pre-installed apps and services, like Google Play Games, Photos and Messages—with the option to access additional ones. This will soon be included in various Windows laptops from different OEMs; however, for now, only HP laptops will feature it. These include HP's Envy, Pavilion, OMEN, Victus, and even Omnibook series.

Also Read: Apple's next big move could involve making robots that wash utensils and do laundry, report says

You may be interested in

23% OFF
Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop
  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹35,300₹46,000
Buy now
39% OFF
Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop
  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹47,990₹78,999
Buy now
38% OFF
Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002
  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹48,790₹78,999
Buy now
31% OFF
Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop
  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹34,990₹50,990
Buy now

What Google Essentials Brings To The Table

Firstly, the Google Essentials app can be accessed directly from the Start menu, offering features such as access to mobile games and native PC games via Google Play, with the added ability to sync your in-game progress across Android devices and PCs.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Secondly, you can quickly access Google Photos or Google Messages on your PC through Essentials. Google claims this makes it easier to view your photos and respond to texts. Additionally, there are shortcuts to tools like Google Docs, Drive, and more. Eligible Google One subscribers will also have the opportunity to enjoy two months of free access to 100GB of cloud storage.

Also Read: OnePlus reportedly asking 42,000 to repair phone that costs 38,700 now, several users report dead motherboards

Google Ensures Google Essentials Isn't Forced; To Expand To More Brands Soon

Google states that it prioritises “putting you in control of your experience,” which is why users can uninstall any app or service included in Google Essentials or even remove the entire Google Essentials package if desired. For now, it isn't clear if laptops having this package would let you opt out of installing it during the setup itself. That said, this service will be available on more laptops and desktops in the “coming months,” according to Google.

Also Read: Infinix Note 40 Pro, Infinix Note 40 Pro+ racing edition with F1 inspired design launched in India- All details

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 11:35 IST
Trending: apple postpones foldable macbook production, drops 20.25-inch screen design: report hp pavilion x360 (2023) review: versatile, but leaves you wanting more windows 11 release date: when will the public get a chance to download new microsoft os? 10 best laptops for coding: from hp, lenovo to acer, unlock your programming potential apple’s m3-powered 15-inch macbook air under development; know what to expect microsoft set to launch windows 11 se, cheaper surface laptop se for students lenovo legion 5 pro review: bargain for hardcore gamers apple macbook air and microsoft office combo priced under $500? unbelievable deal, but there is a catch amazon prime day deals: get discounts up to 30% and more on these 5 desktops adobe updates photoshop with native support for m1 macs
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download
Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years

Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years
GTA 6

GTA 6 expected PC requirements: Prepare your system for the anticipated blockbuster release
GTA 6

GTA 6 fan imagines PC version with creative steam page concept: Here’s how it looks like
Gamescom 2024

Gamescom 2024: Black Ops 6, Borderlands 4, Civilization VII, and more games announced

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network

OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network
best laptops for coding

10 best laptops for coding: From HP, Lenovo to Acer, unlock your programming potential
iQOO 12

iQOO anniversary offers on iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more announced; Check details
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets