Google to pre-load ‘Essentials’ on these Windows PCs: Can you uninstall them?

Google is expanding its presence in the Windows PC market by introducing a new package of apps called Google Essentials. It comprises a set of pre-installed apps and services, like Google Play Games, Photos and Messages—with the option to access additional ones. This will soon be included in various Windows laptops from different OEMs; however, for now, only HP laptops will feature it. These include HP's Envy, Pavilion, OMEN, Victus, and even Omnibook series.

Also Read: Apple's next big move could involve making robots that wash utensils and do laundry, report says

What Google Essentials Brings To The Table

Firstly, the Google Essentials app can be accessed directly from the Start menu, offering features such as access to mobile games and native PC games via Google Play, with the added ability to sync your in-game progress across Android devices and PCs.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

Secondly, you can quickly access Google Photos or Google Messages on your PC through Essentials. Google claims this makes it easier to view your photos and respond to texts. Additionally, there are shortcuts to tools like Google Docs, Drive, and more. Eligible Google One subscribers will also have the opportunity to enjoy two months of free access to 100GB of cloud storage.

Also Read: OnePlus reportedly asking ₹42,000 to repair phone that costs ₹38,700 now, several users report dead motherboards

Google Ensures Google Essentials Isn't Forced; To Expand To More Brands Soon

Google states that it prioritises “putting you in control of your experience,” which is why users can uninstall any app or service included in Google Essentials or even remove the entire Google Essentials package if desired. For now, it isn't clear if laptops having this package would let you opt out of installing it during the setup itself. That said, this service will be available on more laptops and desktops in the “coming months,” according to Google.

Also Read: Infinix Note 40 Pro, Infinix Note 40 Pro+ racing edition with F1 inspired design launched in India- All details