How to reset Windows 11 or 10 laptop/desktop in 2024: Follow this easy guide

Resetting your PC is needed for many situations, but you may not be sure how to proceed. This quick guide will walk you through the steps to reset a Windows 11 or 10 laptop/desktop.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 11 2024, 17:44 IST
Resetting a Windows 11 or 10 laptop is an easy process. (HT Tech)

Resetting a Windows laptop or desktop is something you're likely to encounter at some point, whether you're selling your old device, setting up a new one, or simply refreshing your current system. In fact, Microsoft states on its website that a clean installation of Windows can boost your device's performance, security, browsing experience, and battery life. So, if you're looking forward to these, resetting your PC is a good idea. However, you might be unsure of how to go about it. This brief guide will take you through the steps to reset a Windows laptop or PC.

How to Reset Windows 11 PC

  1. Go to Start and open Settings.
  2. Navigate to System and then Recovery.
  3. Select Reset this PC, and choose Reset PC.
  4. You'll be given two options: Keep my files: keeps your personal files but resets Windows OR Remove everything: removes all files and performs a full reset. This option is recommended if you're selling your laptop.
  5. Next, you'll be asked to choose between Cloud Download or Local Reinstall: We recommend Cloud Download as it's typically faster and doesn't require a USB stick.
  6. You'll also be prompted to restore pre-installed apps. Select No if you want a completely fresh installation.

Follow the remaining steps, and your PC will reset. You must make sure that you remember to back up your data if you want to keep any personal files before starting the reset process.

How to Reset Windows 10 PC

  1. Open Settings and go to Update & Security.
  2. Navigate to Recovery and select Reset this PC.
  3. As with Windows 11, you'll be prompted to either Keep my files or Remove everything, depending on what you want to achieve with the reset.
  4. Choose between Cloud Download or Local Reinstall.
  5. When asked to restore pre-installed apps, select No.

First Published Date: 11 Nov, 17:44 IST
