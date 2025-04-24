Latest Tech News Laptops PC Laptops PC News HP EliteBooks, HP ProBooks, and HP OmniBook AI PCs series launched in India - All details

HP EliteBooks, HP ProBooks, and HP OmniBook AI PCs series launched in India - All details

HP has updated its Copilot+ PCs, including HP EliteBook, HP ProBook, and HP OmniBook series in India. Here are what features and offers HP has in store for you.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 24 2025, 18:09 IST
HP AI PCs
HP EliteBook, HP ProBook, and HP OmniBook series are packed with several AI features, including HP AI Companion, Poly Camera Pro and more. (HP)

HP has introduced a new series of next-gen Copilot+AI PCs in India with on-device artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The new series line-up includes models from the HP EliteBook, HP ProBook, and HP OmniBook series. These new PCs from HP are powered by AMD, Qualcomm and Intel processors with a dedicated NPU capable of 40 to 55 trillion operations per second (TOPS). Let's take a look at their features, specifications and more in detail.

The EliteBook and ProBook laptop series have been designed keeping enterprise users in mind, the company said. The updated models include the HP EliteBook 8 (G1i, G1a), HP EliteBook 6 (G1q, G1a), and HP ProBook 4 G1q. These devices are packed with features like real-time noise cancellation and automatic camera framing for video meetings. They also include built-in security tools and long battery life to support business operations.

On the other hand, the HP OmniBook series is primarily focused on creators, designers and multimedia-related activities and are are designed to support tasks such as video editing, streaming, graphic design, and online learning. The new models are the HP OmniBook Ultra (14-inch), HP OmniBook 5 (16-inch), HP OmniBook 7 Aero (13-inch), and HP OmniBook X (14-inch).

AI Features

Additionally, several AI-based features like AI Companion, Poly Camera Pro, Audio tuning by Poly Audio, myHP are integrated into the latest iteration. The HP AI Companion operates locally to assist in analysing documents and delivering answers without requiring an internet connection. Another feature, Poly Camera Pro, supports automatic framing, multi-camera functionality, streaming tools, and layout customisation, which allow users to adjust the video experience based on their environment. Poly Audio enhances communication by filtering out background noise, adjusting voice levels, and improving audio clarity. The myHP platform monitors device use, optimising battery performance and system output depending on usage patterns and placement.

Availability and Pricing

The new devices are available through the HP Online Store and HP World retail stores. The HP EliteBook 8 G1i and HP EliteBook 6 G1q are avaible at a starting price of Rs. Rs. 1,46,622, and Rs. 87,440 respectely. The HP ProBook 4 G1q is priced at Rs. 77,200.

Moreover, the HP OmniBook Ultra (14-inch) begins at Rs. 1,86,499, while the HP OmniBook X Flip (14-inch) starts at Rs. 1,14,999. The HP OmniBook 7 Aero (13-inch) and HP OmniBook 5 (16-inch) are priced at Rs. 87,499 and Rs. 78,999, respectively. Some variants of the EliteBook and ProBook series will be available soon

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 18:09 IST
