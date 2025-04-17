HP OmniBook AI PCs now available for pre-order in India, price starts at 78,999

HP has unveiled its newest range of OmniBook AI-powered laptops in India, with pre-orders now open across the country. The latest lineup starts at ₹78,999 and includes four models that leverage advanced AI capabilities. The devices are available via HP World stores and the official HP Online Store. The new OmniBook range includes models equipped with the latest Intel Lunar Lake and AMD Strix Point and Kracken Point processors. Each laptop features a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), capable of delivering up to 55 trillion operations per second (TOPs) for AI-driven tasks.

New HP OmniBook lineup price range

Topping the range is the HP OmniBook Ultra 14, a premium 14-inch thin-and-light notebook, priced at ₹186,499. The HP OmniBook X Flip, offering flexible design and powerful performance, is listed at ₹114,999.

For more budget-conscious buyers, HP offers the OmniBook 7 at ₹87,499 and the OmniBook 5 at the entry price of ₹78,999.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

AI in focus

Each OmniBook comes with HP AI Companion, an on-device research assistant that can analyse documents and respond to user queries without requiring an internet connection. The laptops are also equipped with Poly Camera Pro, which delivers Full HD video quality with AI-enhanced features such as Magic Background, automatic framing, presenter overlays, multi-camera support, and custom aesthetics—ideal for professionals who rely on video conferencing.

In what HP describes as the “world's most sustainable PC portfolio,” the OmniBook range reflects a strong commitment to eco-friendly design and manufacturing. All models ship with a minimum of 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage and run Windows 11 straight out of the box.