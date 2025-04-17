Latest Tech News Laptops PC Laptops PC News HP OmniBook AI PCs now available for pre-order in India, price starts at 78,999

HP OmniBook AI PCs now available for pre-order in India, price starts at 78,999

HP is offering the OmniBook 7 at 87,499 and the OmniBook 5 at the entry price of 78,999.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 17 2025, 16:40 IST
HP OmniBook AI PCs now available for pre-order in India, price starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>78,999
Topping the range is the HP OmniBook Ultra 14, a premium 14-inch thin-and-light notebook, priced at 186,499. (HP)

HP has unveiled its newest range of OmniBook AI-powered laptops in India, with pre-orders now open across the country. The latest lineup starts at 78,999 and includes four models that leverage advanced AI capabilities. The devices are available via HP World stores and the official HP Online Store. The new OmniBook range includes models equipped with the latest Intel Lunar Lake and AMD Strix Point and Kracken Point processors. Each laptop features a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), capable of delivering up to 55 trillion operations per second (TOPs) for AI-driven tasks.

New HP OmniBook lineup price range

Topping the range is the HP OmniBook Ultra 14, a premium 14-inch thin-and-light notebook, priced at 186,499. The HP OmniBook X Flip, offering flexible design and powerful performance, is listed at 114,999.

You may be interested in

28% OFF
Lenovo LOQ (83DV007GIN) Laptop (Core I5 13th Gen/1...
  • Luna Grey
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
Discounted price:₹80,990Original price:₹112,990
Buy now
33% OFF
Asus VivoBook 16 X1605VA MB946WS Laptop (Core I9 1...
  • Cool Silver
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
Discounted price:₹77,990Original price:₹116,990
Buy now
41% OFF
Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP741WS Laptop (AMD Octa ...
  • Jade Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
Discounted price:₹69,990Original price:₹118,990
Buy now
14% OFF
MSI Modern 15 H C13M 079IN Laptop (Core I9 13th Ge...
  • Classic Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 1 TB SSD
Discounted price:₹58,990Original price:₹68,990
Buy now
55% OFF
HP 15s Ey1509AU
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
  • AMD Dual-Core Athlon Processor
Discounted price:₹26,990Original price:₹59,999
Buy now

For more budget-conscious buyers, HP offers the OmniBook 7 at 87,499 and the OmniBook 5 at the entry price of 78,999.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

AI in focus

Each OmniBook comes with HP AI Companion, an on-device research assistant that can analyse documents and respond to user queries without requiring an internet connection. The laptops are also equipped with Poly Camera Pro, which delivers Full HD video quality with AI-enhanced features such as Magic Background, automatic framing, presenter overlays, multi-camera support, and custom aesthetics—ideal for professionals who rely on video conferencing.

In what HP describes as the “world's most sustainable PC portfolio,” the OmniBook range reflects a strong commitment to eco-friendly design and manufacturing. All models ship with a minimum of 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage and run Windows 11 straight out of the box.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 16:40 IST
Tags:
Trending: apple october event 2024: m4 imac set to launch with performance boost, wi-fi 7, and usb-c accessories infinix inbook air pro plus laptop with 14-inch oled display launched in india: check price, features and more hp pavilion x360 (2023) review: versatile, but leaves you wanting more amazon diwali sale 2024: get up to 40% off on asus vivobook s 16 oled to lenovo yoga slim 6 and more laptops wings nuvobook pro review: quite a reliable laptop for everyday needs - private or professional apple october event 2024: m4 macbook pro key details tipped online ahead of launch event windows 11 essential tips and tricks: become a pro user in minutes ms office crashing on windows 11? know how to fix it with official solution from microsoft hp omen 16 intel review: no-nonsense gaming machine windows 12: launch, anticipated features, ai upgrades and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

RuneScape: Dragonwilds

RuneScape: Dragonwilds now available for early access on Steam: What’s new
Xbox Game Pass

GTA 5, South of Midnight, Blue Prince and more thrilling new titles now available on Xbox Game Pass
Wordle-inspired games

Try these 5 Wordle-inspired games that add a twist to your daily Puzzle routine
Sony PS5 Prices

Sony increases PS5 prices in Europe, UK, Australia: Will US price hike follow soon?
GTA 6

GTA 6 likely to meet fall 2025 launch window as Take-Two's release slate clears

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets