HP OmniBook Ultra Flip launched in India at 181999: Check features, availability and more

HP India has introduced the OmniBook Ultra Flip, its first AI-driven 2-in-1 laptop. This device features Intel's Lunar Lake processors and a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of executing 48 trillion operations per second.

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip: Key Features

The OmniBook Ultra Flip provides up to 21 hours of battery life and features a 2.8K OLED display. It supports multiple form factors, allowing users to switch between laptop, tablet, and tent modes. Additionally, HP has integrated its first consumer-level AI security system, HP Wolf Security, which aims to guard against AI-generated threats and cyber attacks.

Vineet Gehani, Senior Director of Personal Systems at HP India, stated that the OmniBook Ultra Flip addresses the evolving demands of freelancers and creators. The device includes a 9MP AI camera and Poly Audio for improved virtual collaboration.

Notable features encompass the Poly Camera Pro with AI capabilities like Spotlight and Background Blur. The HP AI Companion aids in content analysis and PC optimization. Furthermore, the laptop integrates with Copilot+ PC for enhanced productivity and creative tasks.

In its commitment to sustainability, HP constructs the device using 90 percent recycled metals and 50 percent post-consumer recycled plastics. The laptop has achieved EPEAT Gold certification, along with Climate+ and ENERGY STAR recognitions.

Customers purchasing the OmniBook Ultra Flip before October 31, 2024, will receive Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements, valued at Rs. 9,999, for free. Additionally, HP offers an 18-month no-cost EMI option through Bajaj Finance, making it accessible for more users.

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip: Availability

Targeting freelancers and content creators, the laptop is available at a starting price of Rs. 1,81,999. HP offers two variants: the Ultra 7 model, available in Eclipse Grey and Atmospheric Blue, and the Ultra 9 model, exclusively in Atmospheric Blue, will be available on HP online store, Amazon, Flipkart along with offline stores.