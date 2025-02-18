Latest Tech News Laptops PC Laptops PC News HP Victus 15 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 9, free Xbox game pass launched in India - Details

HP Victus 15 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 9, free Xbox game pass launched in India - Details

HP has launched the Victus 15 gaming laptop in India, offering AI-powered performance, AMD Ryzen 9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, and a free Xbox Game Pass.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 18 2025, 19:16 IST
Icon
Big discount on HP laptops: Check offers on Pavilion 15, HP Victus, more
HP Victus 15 gaming laptop
1/5 HP Laptop 15s: The laptop has a 15.6-inch FHD display and is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor. It comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and provides easy connectivity with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. It features a 41Wh battery which can charge the laptop to 50 percent in 45 minutes. The HP Laptop 15s originally retails for Rs.47557, however, you can get it for only Rs.39490 on Amazon, giving you a discount of 17 percent. (Amazon)
HP Victus 15 gaming laptop
2/5 HP Victus Ryzen 5 laptop: It features a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor coupled with 16GB RAM. It also features 4 GB AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics for improved gameplay. It comes with a 52.5Wh battery and the device gets charged up to 50% in 45 minutes. The HP Victus Gaming Laptop Ryzen 5 retails for Rs.73435, But from Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.58990, giving you a massive discount of 20 percent. (Amazon)
HP Victus 15 gaming laptop
3/5 HP Pavilion 15: The HP laptop is powered by a 6-core 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor and 8GB DDR4 RAM. It features a 15.6-inch FHD display and is equipped with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth version 5.2. It comes with a‎ 41Wh battery and the device gets charged up to 50% in 45 minutes. The original price of the laptop is Rs.58175, however, you can get it for Rs.46990 from Amazon, giving you a discount of 19 percent.
HP Victus 15 gaming laptop
4/5 HP Victus Gaming Laptop: The laptop is powered by a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor with 16GB DDR4 RAM. It features AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics for an immersive gaming experience. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display with a fast 9 ms response time. It also has a 52.5Wh battery. The laptop retails for Rs.72562, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.59990, which is a massive 17 percent discount. (Amazon)
HP Victus 15 gaming laptop
5/5 HP Pavilion X360: The laptop is powered by a 4-core 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1125G4 processor and 8GB DDR4 RAM for smooth multitasking. It features a 14-inch FHD display with Intel UHD graphics. It has a long-lasting 43Wh battery and the devices get charged up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. The laptop is priced at Rs.63362, but from Amazon, it is available at Rs.53800, giving you a discount of 15 percent. (Amazon)
HP Victus 15 gaming laptop
icon View all Images
HP Victus 15 gaming laptop launched in India under Rs. 64,000. (HP)

HP has launched its new Victus 15 (fb0112AX) gaming laptop in India, which aims to target gamers looking for high performance at a competitive price. The device, priced at Rs. 63,599, comes with advanced AI features and promises to boost frame rates, reduce latency, and enhance the overall gaming experience. Featuring the latest AMD Ryzen 9 Hawkpoint 8945HS NPU processor, the laptop is designed to handle demanding games with ease.

Free Xbox Game Pass Offer

One of the key highlights of this launch is HP's offer of a three-month Xbox Game Pass subscription at no extra cost. This provides gamers with immediate access to a vast library of games, allowing them to dive into their next adventure without spending more on additional titles.

B0DTJ3PX6T-1

Also read: MacBook Pro likely to be powered by M5 chip ahead of iPad Pro- Here's what we know

Vineet Gehani, Senior Director, of Personal Systems at HP India, emphasised the company's commitment to delivering top-tier gaming experiences. "The HP Victus 15 laptop is engineered to elevate gaming with its AI-powered optimizations, impressive graphics, and efficient thermal management. It caters to both casual players and competitive gamers, promising a seamless and powerful experience," he said.

AI-Driven Enhancements for Better Gaming

The laptop integrates AI-driven enhancements that dynamically adjust performance for real-time game demands, optimizing frame rates and ensuring smooth gameplay. The AMD 8000 series processor intelligently allocates resources, maintaining efficiency even during intense gaming sessions.

Also read: ASUS unveils new range of Vivobook, Zenbook, and Gaming V16 laptops in India- All details

Gamers can enjoy improved visuals with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB graphics card, which supports ray tracing and AI-powered features like DLSS. This makes the Victus 15 a strong contender for users seeking stunning graphics and improved gameplay performance.

144Hz Display for Smooth Gameplay

Further boosting its appeal, the laptop features a 144Hz Full HD anti-glare display, designed to minimise motion blur and image ghosting. This provides a smoother experience, especially in fast-paced action scenes, offering a competitive edge in gaming.

Also read: Windows 11 brings enhanced privacy for Incognito mode on Chrome- All details

HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop: Price and Availability

The HP Victus 15 is now available for purchase on Amazon for Rs. 1,12,990 and is available “Atmosphere Blue” colour option. With its combination of AI-driven performance, powerful graphics, and sleek design, this gaming laptop is positioned to attract gamers in India.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Feb, 19:15 IST
Tags:
Trending: apple october event 2024: m4 imac set to launch with performance boost, wi-fi 7, and usb-c accessories infinix inbook air pro plus laptop with 14-inch oled display launched in india: check price, features and more hp pavilion x360 (2023) review: versatile, but leaves you wanting more amazon diwali sale 2024: get up to 40% off on asus vivobook s 16 oled to lenovo yoga slim 6 and more laptops wings nuvobook pro review: quite a reliable laptop for everyday needs - private or professional apple october event 2024: m4 macbook pro key details tipped online ahead of launch event windows 11 essential tips and tricks: become a pro user in minutes ms office crashing on windows 11? know how to fix it with official solution from microsoft hp omen 16 intel review: no-nonsense gaming machine windows 12: launch, anticipated features, ai upgrades and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

End of console wars? Xbox chief moves away from trying to convert players

End of console wars? Xbox chief moves away from trying to convert players
GTA 6

GTA 6 could launch in October 2025, recent reports indicate a more specific release window
BGMI WoW mode maps

Krafton India introduces ‘WoW mode’ maps in BGMI to teach gamers life skills and safety - All details
GTA 6

GTA 6 PC version may launch in early 2026, Corsair CEO hints during earnings call - All details
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 release date: From live events to new features - Know what’s coming next

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets