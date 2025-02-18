HP Victus 15 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 9, free Xbox game pass launched in India - Details

HP has launched its new Victus 15 (fb0112AX) gaming laptop in India, which aims to target gamers looking for high performance at a competitive price. The device, priced at Rs. 63,599, comes with advanced AI features and promises to boost frame rates, reduce latency, and enhance the overall gaming experience. Featuring the latest AMD Ryzen 9 Hawkpoint 8945HS NPU processor, the laptop is designed to handle demanding games with ease.

Free Xbox Game Pass Offer

One of the key highlights of this launch is HP's offer of a three-month Xbox Game Pass subscription at no extra cost. This provides gamers with immediate access to a vast library of games, allowing them to dive into their next adventure without spending more on additional titles.

B0DTJ3PX6T-1

Also read: MacBook Pro likely to be powered by M5 chip ahead of iPad Pro- Here's what we know

Vineet Gehani, Senior Director, of Personal Systems at HP India, emphasised the company's commitment to delivering top-tier gaming experiences. "The HP Victus 15 laptop is engineered to elevate gaming with its AI-powered optimizations, impressive graphics, and efficient thermal management. It caters to both casual players and competitive gamers, promising a seamless and powerful experience," he said.

AI-Driven Enhancements for Better Gaming

The laptop integrates AI-driven enhancements that dynamically adjust performance for real-time game demands, optimizing frame rates and ensuring smooth gameplay. The AMD 8000 series processor intelligently allocates resources, maintaining efficiency even during intense gaming sessions.

Also read: ASUS unveils new range of Vivobook, Zenbook, and Gaming V16 laptops in India- All details

Gamers can enjoy improved visuals with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB graphics card, which supports ray tracing and AI-powered features like DLSS. This makes the Victus 15 a strong contender for users seeking stunning graphics and improved gameplay performance.

144Hz Display for Smooth Gameplay

Further boosting its appeal, the laptop features a 144Hz Full HD anti-glare display, designed to minimise motion blur and image ghosting. This provides a smoother experience, especially in fast-paced action scenes, offering a competitive edge in gaming.

Also read: Windows 11 brings enhanced privacy for Incognito mode on Chrome- All details

HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop: Price and Availability

The HP Victus 15 is now available for purchase on Amazon for Rs. 1,12,990 and is available “Atmosphere Blue” colour option. With its combination of AI-driven performance, powerful graphics, and sleek design, this gaming laptop is positioned to attract gamers in India.