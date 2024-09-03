 HP Victus Special Edition laptops with NVIDIA GPUs launched in India: Check features, price, offers and more | Laptops-pc News
Home Laptops PC Laptops PC News HP Victus Special Edition laptops with NVIDIA GPUs launched in India: Check features, price, offers and more

HP Victus Special Edition laptops with NVIDIA GPUs launched in India: Check features, price, offers and more

HP has launched the Victus Special Edition laptops in India, targeting students with advanced features and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050A GPUs. Check what HP has to offer for students.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 03 2024, 11:26 IST
Icon
HP Chromebook 15.6 to HyperX Cloud Stinger Core headset, top HP picks to boost productivity and more
HP Victus Special Edition laptops with NVIDIA GPUs launched in India: Check features, price, offers and more
1/4 1. HP Chromebook 15.6: Elevate productivity with this sleek Chromebook, perfect for on-the-go tasks. With its lightweight design and powerful Intel Celeron N4500 Processor, it's ideal for collaborative work or solo projects. The 15.6-inch HD display ensures comfortable viewing, even outdoors. (Amazon)
image caption
2/4 2. HyperX Cloud Stinger Core: Level up gaming experiences with this immersive headset, featuring 40mm directional drivers for clear audio. Convenient in-line controls and a swivel-to-mute microphone enhance gameplay. (Amazon)
image caption
3/4 3. HP M24f FHD Monitor: Give your eyes a treat with vibrant visuals through this 24-inch FHD monitor. HDMI and VGA connectivity options make the setup a breeze, enhancing productivity and entertainment.  (Amazon)
image caption
4/4 4. HP M24fwa 60.45 cm (23.8) FHD Monitor: Elevate the visual experience with this 23.8-inch FHD monitor, offering crisp and immersive viewing. With its sleek design and versatile connectivity options, it's perfect for various activities, from gaming to multimedia enjoyment. (Amazon)
HP Victus Special Edition laptops with NVIDIA GPUs launched in India: Check features, price, offers and more
icon View all Images
HP has launched the Victus Special Edition laptops in India, targeting students with advanced features and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050A GPUs. Check what HP has to offer for students. (HP)

HP has introduced the Victus Special Edition laptops in India, targeting students with their new offering. These laptops feature the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050A 4GB Laptop GPUs. HP designed these devices to handle tasks such as data analysis, design projects, and gaming efficiently. Let's take a look at the price, specifications, and key features of the HP Victus Special Edition laptops.

“Students need advanced computing tools that enhance academic and creative performance while boosting productivity. The NVIDIA GPUs with AI Tensor Cores in these HP Victus laptops deliver compelling visuals and creative possibilities, helping students in India shape their future,” siad Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Asia-South at NVIDIA, at the launch. 

You may be interested in

LaptopsTablets
55% OFF
HP 15s ey1509AU
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
  • AMD Dual-Core Athlon Processor
₹26,990₹59,999
Buy now
12% OFF
HP Pavilion 15 eg2091TU
  • Natural Silver Aluminum
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹70,121₹80,134
Buy now
4% OFF
HP Spectre X360 Intel Evo 16 f1003TU 6H8W2PA Laptop
  • Nightfall black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹146,388₹151,755
Buy now
21% OFF
HP Pavilion 15 EG2009TU 67U22PA Laptop
  • Natural Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹65,990₹83,705
Buy now

Also read: Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 review: Sleek and feature-filled laptop at Rs.101990

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

HP Victus Special Edition Laptops: Specifications and Features

The HP Victus Special Edition laptops come equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 A 4GB Laptop GPUs. They include a 15.6-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and offer up to 16 GB of system RAM.

Weighing 2.29 kg, the new laptops feature a full-size, backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad. They incorporate HP's OMEN Tempest Cooling solution and an IR thermopile sensor to manage heat effectively. The laptops also come with a 70WHR battery for extended use.

Also read: Asus TUF Gaming A14, ProArt PX13, ROG Zephyrus G16, and Zenbook S16 series laptops launched in India- All details

Additionally, purchasers of the HP Victus Special Edition laptops will receive free access to HP Gaming Garage. This online program offers professional certificates in esports management and game development.

Also read: Apple MacBook Pro, iMac with M4 chipset could get 16GB RAM as standard in base models, replacing 8GB: Report

HP Victus Special Edition Laptops: Pricing and Availability

The HP Victus Special Edition laptops are available starting at Rs. 65,999. They can be purchased from HP World Stores, HP Online Stores, and multi-brand outlets. An introductory offer includes the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 headset, normally priced at Rs. 6097, available for Rs. 499 with the purchase of a Victus Special Edition laptop from these locations.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Sep, 11:26 IST
Tags:
Trending: hp pavilion x360 (2023) review: versatile, but leaves you wanting more windows 11 release date: when will the public get a chance to download new microsoft os? windows 11 beta: how to download the latest version of windows 11 on your computer right away apple’s m3-powered 15-inch macbook air under development; know what to expect performance check: how the intel core i7-1185g7 chipset performs on the evo-certified dell xps 13 (9310) wings nuvobook s2 review: a stellar study companion, but does it also soar into the professional arena? find out lg launches new gram laptops in india with 11th-gen intel core processor; check starting price infinix inbook air pro+ design and specifications revealed ahead of launch: here’s what we know so far asus vivobook s-series laptops with intel core ultra processors launched at 96,990: check features microsoft announces copilot plus pcs with ai features for windows laptops- details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3: Know how to grab freebies
Red Dead Redemption 2: Master Train, Bank, and Stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips

Red Dead Redemption 2: Master Train, Bank, and Stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips
GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4

GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2: Get in-game rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2: Get in-game rewards for free
GTA 6

GTA 6: What secrets lie within Vice City and the mysterious Leonida state?

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
smartwatch under 30000

Apple Watch SE, OnePlus Watch 2 and other best smartwatches to buy under 30,000
smart watches

9 Trendiest smart watches for boys under Rs. 1000
Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets