HP Victus Special Edition laptops with NVIDIA GPUs launched in India: Check features, price, offers and more

HP has introduced the Victus Special Edition laptops in India, targeting students with their new offering. These laptops feature the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050A 4GB Laptop GPUs. HP designed these devices to handle tasks such as data analysis, design projects, and gaming efficiently. Let's take a look at the price, specifications, and key features of the HP Victus Special Edition laptops.

“Students need advanced computing tools that enhance academic and creative performance while boosting productivity. The NVIDIA GPUs with AI Tensor Cores in these HP Victus laptops deliver compelling visuals and creative possibilities, helping students in India shape their future,” siad Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Asia-South at NVIDIA, at the launch.

Also read: Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 review: Sleek and feature-filled laptop at Rs.101990

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

HP Victus Special Edition Laptops: Specifications and Features

The HP Victus Special Edition laptops come equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 A 4GB Laptop GPUs. They include a 15.6-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and offer up to 16 GB of system RAM.

Weighing 2.29 kg, the new laptops feature a full-size, backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad. They incorporate HP's OMEN Tempest Cooling solution and an IR thermopile sensor to manage heat effectively. The laptops also come with a 70WHR battery for extended use.

Also read: Asus TUF Gaming A14, ProArt PX13, ROG Zephyrus G16, and Zenbook S16 series laptops launched in India- All details

Additionally, purchasers of the HP Victus Special Edition laptops will receive free access to HP Gaming Garage. This online program offers professional certificates in esports management and game development.

Also read: Apple MacBook Pro, iMac with M4 chipset could get 16GB RAM as standard in base models, replacing 8GB: Report

HP Victus Special Edition Laptops: Pricing and Availability

The HP Victus Special Edition laptops are available starting at Rs. 65,999. They can be purchased from HP World Stores, HP Online Stores, and multi-brand outlets. An introductory offer includes the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 headset, normally priced at Rs. 6097, available for Rs. 499 with the purchase of a Victus Special Edition laptop from these locations.