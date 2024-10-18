 Infinix Inbook Air Pro Plus laptop with 14-inch OLED display launched in India: Check price, features and more | Laptops-pc News
Infinix Inbook Air Pro Plus laptop with 14-inch OLED display launched in India: Check price, features and more

Infinix has launched the Inbook Air Pro Plus laptop in India, featuring a 14-inch OLED display, Intel Core i5 processor, and AI-driven CoPilot button.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 18 2024, 08:05 IST
Infinix Inbook Air Pro Plus laptop
Infinix Inbook Air Pro Plus laptop is available at an introductory price of Rs. 49,990 in India. (Infinix)

Infinix has unveiled its latest device, the Inbook Air Pro Plus laptop, along with the Infinix ZERO Flip 5G foldable smartphone in India. This new laptop aims to provide a premium experience, boasting features tailored for users seeking performance and design.

The Inbook Air Pro Plus measures 4.5mm in thickness and weighs only 1kg, positioning it as one of the thinnest and lightest laptops in the 14-inch OLED category available this year. The device utilises a blend of aluminium and magnesium alloy in its construction, enhancing its durability while maintaining a sleek design. 

Infinix Inbook Air Pro Plus Laptop: Specifications and Features

Infinix Inbook Air Pro Plus laptop is equipped with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display that offers a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels and comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio. This display supports a refresh rate of  up to 120Hz and boasts a fast response time of 0.5ms, which minimises motion blur during video playback and gaming. The screen aims to provide a vivid viewing experience, with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage and a peak brightness of 440 nits. Additionally, the display incorporates blue light reduction technology to mitigate eye strain during prolonged use.

Under the hood, the Inbook Air Pro Plus features the Intel Core i5-1334U processor and offers options for 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM paired with 512GB of SSD storage. This configuration allows for efficient multitasking and handles daily computing tasks without difficulty. The inclusion of Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 enables users to engage in light gaming and media editing tasks.

The laptop operates on Windows 11 and includes a dedicated Copilot AI button on the keyboard, facilitating access to AI-driven features designed to assist with various tasks and enhance overall productivity. Infinix claims that the device's 57Wh battery can sustain up to 10 hours of continuous 1080p video playback. It also supports 65W Type-C fast charging, enabling quick recharges. For security, the Inbook Air Pro Plus integrates Face ID technology, simplifying the unlocking process.

Infinix Inbook Air Pro Plus Laptop: Price and Availability

Infinix has made the Inbook Air Pro Plus laptop available in a single configuration of 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, with an introductory price of Rs. 49,990. The laptop will go on sale starting at noon on October 22 in India.

First Published Date: 18 Oct, 08:05 IST
