Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 10 with AMD Ryzen AI 300 Processors launched in India: Check features, price and more

Lenovo has launched the IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 10 laptops in India, featuring AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors, OLED displays, and AI-powered features for professionals and creators.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 25 2025, 10:17 IST
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 laptop with AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors and OLED display launched in India. (Lenovo )

Lenovo has launched its latest offering, the IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 10, in India. These laptops, designed for professionals and creators, are available in two screen sizes - 14-inch and 16-inch and are powered by the new AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors. These processors integrate Zen 5 cores, RDNA 3.5 graphics, and the XDNA 2 NPU, enabling AI-powered features and advanced performance.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5: Specifications and Features

The laptops are the first to feature the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processors, which combine the power of Zen 5 cores and RDNA 3.5 graphics with a robust XDNA 2 NPU. According to Vinay Sinha, Corporate Vice President of AMD India, the processors can deliver up to 55 TOPS of AI processing power, enhancing workload management and enabling real-time improvements for users. This processor upgrade is key to making the IdeaPad Slim 5 ideal for multitasking and smart computing.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

The 16-inch model boasts an OLED display with a 2.8K resolution, offering 100% DCI-P3 colour accuracy and a peak brightness of up to 500 nits. Meanwhile, the 14-inch variant features a WUXGA OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for both professional tasks and entertainment needs.

The IdeaPad Slim 5 comes with a slim 16.9mm profile and is available in two colour options - Luna Grey and Cosmic Blue. The device is designed to meet military-grade durability standards, ensuring better portability and reliability for users on the go. The laptop is powered by a 60Wh battery with Rapid Charge Boost, which Lenovo claims can offer extended battery life in a short period of charging.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5: Software and AI Enhancements

On the software front, the IdeaPad Slim 5 includes Lenovo's AI assistant, Lenovo AI Now, built on Meta's Llama 3 model. This assistant provides users with Q&A capabilities based on stored information. For added security, the device features an FHD IR camera with Windows Hello Smart Login, a physical privacy shutter, and AI-powered noise cancellation.

Also read: HP Victus 15 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 9, free Xbox game pass launched in India - Details

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5: Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 10 starts at Rs. 91,990 and is available in Luna Grey and Cosmic Blue. Customers can purchase the laptops through Lenovo's official website, select e-commerce platforms, and offline retailers. The device also offers a Custom to Order (CTO) option for users to tailor specifications like processor, memory, and storage. Additionally, Lenovo Premium Care is included for enhanced support.

First Published Date: 25 Feb, 10:16 IST
