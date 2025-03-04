M4 MacBook Air launch this week: Apple CEO teases new product

After the iPhone 16e launch, we all have been waiting for the new generation MacBook Air and iPad 11 to drop soon. The good news is that the M4-powered MacBook Air is slated to launch this week, as reported by analyst Mark Gurman. Now, as part of the confirmation, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a teaser for a new product launch for this week, which is expected to be the MacBook Air. Therefore, if you have been waiting to get your hands on the upcoming M4 MacBook Air, then here's everything you need to know about the launch and what we expect the new-gen model to look like.

M4 MacBook Air launch

Tim Cook shared a new teaser on X (formerly Twitter), which said, “There's something in the Air”, with the caption “This week.” This implies that the company is slated to launch a new Air series product, which will likely be the new generation MacBook Air powered by the latest M4 chip. This gives us confirmation of a new Apple product launch this week. Similar to the iPhone 16e, we expect that MacBook Air will also be launched online with a press release and a demonstration video. Therefore, no live launch event is expected as of now. While this week's Apple launch excites fans, Apple has not shared any date or time for the launch. Therefore, the new MacBook Air could arrive at any moment.

M4 MacBook Air: What we expect

The M4 MacBook Air will likely come in two sizes of 13-inch and 15-inch. With the new chip, the laptop could offer improved CPU and GPU performance, enhancing the overall experience for the users. We expect the MacBook Air to get a RAM upgrade from 24GB to 32 GB. The device could also offer 120GB/s memory bandwidth and a 12MP webcam for video conferencing. The new MacBook Air is tipped to offer up to 18 hours of battery life, providing users with a lasting experience.

Now, just after the official launch of the M4 MacBook Air, Apple could also launch the new iPad 11 and iPad Air in the upcoming weeks.

