 MacBook Air M1 for ₹53,000 in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: 4 big reasons to buy it | Laptops-pc News
Home Laptops PC Laptops PC News MacBook Air M1 for 53,000 in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: 4 big reasons to buy it

MacBook Air M1 for 53,000 in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: 4 big reasons to buy it

MacBook Air M1 remains a relevant choice even after four years after release. Here are four reasons to purchase it for 53,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 24 2024, 11:37 IST
MacBook Air M1
MacBook Air M1 is available in three finishes: Rose Gold, Silver and Space Grey. (Thai Nguyen/Unsplash)

Apple MacBook Air M1, a model released in 2020, nearly four years ago, is going to be available for under 53,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. Don't get me wrong—yes, it's almost four years old now, but the value this laptop offers for this price is simply outstanding. Let me share some of the reasons why you should consider buying the MacBook Air M1, even as 2024 draws to a close.

Also Read: Sony PlayStation State of Play (September 2024) announced: How to watch, timings, and what to expect

You may be interested in

LaptopsTablets
9% OFF
Apple MacBook Air M2 MLXY3HN A Ultrabook
  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹122,990₹134,900
Buy now
28% OFF
Apple MacBook Air M1 MGND3HN A Ultrabook
  • Gold
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹66,990₹92,900
Buy now
6% OFF
Apple MacBook Air MRE92HN A Ultrabook
  • Space Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹126,990₹134,900
Buy now
23% OFF
Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop
  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹35,300₹46,000
Buy now

Apple MacBook Air M1 is a Battery Champ

I bought my MacBook Air M1 (base 8GB + 256GB variant) in 2022, and since then, I've used it extensively for all kinds of work—video editing, writing articles like this one, and even for entertainment, thanks to its colour-accurate display. While doing all this, one thing remained consistent: its battery life. 

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

I've been consistently impressed by the battery life the MacBook Air M1 delivers. I won't dive into numbers, but I'll explain my workday: I typically charge the MacBook Air M1 at the end of the day (sometimes I top it up in the middle of the day if I'm doing something intensive). I use the laptop for an average of 8-9 hours daily and still end up with about 30-40% battery left. This means you can take your laptop anywhere, work remotely, and not worry about plugging it in. Just in case you're curious, my work involves having at least 10-15 tabs open on Safari, editing 4K videos daily (about an hour), and lots of typing.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Buds reportedly explode, user suffers permanent hearing loss

MacBook Air M1 Powers Through 4K Footage with Ease

Let me address the elephant in the room first: yes, 8GB RAM can be insufficient at times, but mostly, I'm okay with it and can do my work smoothly. Back to video editing: I use Final Cut Pro X to cut through 4K footage from both my iPhone and mirrorless camera. In fact, I've even graded cDNG RAW files from the Sigma fp, and it went smoothly on DaVinci Resolve 18. Yes, you'll struggle with motion graphics work, and the laptop can lag when working with too many layers, but for everyday editing—like vlogs and short videos—it should be more than sufficient. So, in terms of performance, it's great for a laptop that's going to be sold for around 52,000.

MacBook Air M1 is a Solidly Built Laptop That Will Last You a Long Time

To cut to the chase, if you compare the MacBook Air M1's build to similarly priced Windows laptops, you'll be shocked by the difference in quality. The MacBook is simply leaps and bounds ahead. The hinge is rock solid, the fit and finish are top-notch, and the laptop feels premium. I wish I could say the same about some Windows laptops, but that's not the case, at least not right now. So, if you're after a premium and well-built laptop, the MacBook Air M1 is a no-brainer.

Also Read: iPhone 15 Pro price drops ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Apple Intelligence is Coming

Apple, at WWDC 2024, announced that Apple Intelligence would be coming to Macs with M series chipsets, which also includes the MacBook Air M1. So, you can expect useful AI features like writing tools, summarisation, an improved iMessage experience, the brand-new Siri, and even image generation. This will be introduced as an update to macOS Sequoia later this year. Read;

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Sep, 11:37 IST
Trending: windows 11 essential tips and tricks: become a pro user in minutes bang for buck: best lightweight laptops to buy in india hp pavilion x360 (2023) review: versatile, but leaves you wanting more snapdragon x elite powered laptops could be windows' answer to apple silicon with multi-day battery life samsung galaxy book 5 pro 360 with android ai features launched- all details 10 best laptop under 60000: lenovo vs asus asus tianxuan air 2024 gaming laptop with nvidia g sync support launched: check features, price, availability and more hp spectre x360 to hp dragonfly g4, here are 3 ai-enhanced laptops from hp for elevated user experience top 5 everyday laptops from asus, dell and others around 50,000 microsoft windows 11 beta: what is the red pill on the taskbar? here’s what has changed
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: Know about Diwali Special Discount Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: Know about Diwali Special Discount Event
Red Dead Redemption 2 players uncover surprising new fast travel method after years of exploration

Red Dead Redemption 2 players uncover surprising new fast travel method after years of exploration
GTA 6

GTA 6 rumoured to bring back classic basketball feature last seen in GTA San Andreas 20 years ago- Details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 23: Grab free in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 23: Grab free in-game rewards
Red Dead Redemption PC port rumours spark new debate over consoles future in gaming industry

Red Dead Redemption PC port rumours spark new debate over consoles future in gaming industry

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Samsung Galaxy S22

iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6a to Galaxy S21 FE, check top 5 phone deals; Flipkart sale ENDS today
best laptop under rs 60000

10 Best laptop under 60000: Lenovo Vs Asus
Not sure which Laptop to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets