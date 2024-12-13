Latest Tech News Laptops PC Laptops PC News MacBook Air M3 16GB model price drops by 15% on Amazon: Now available for just 96,990

MacBook Air in Space Grey is currently listed on Amazon for 1,06,990. While this price already reflects a discount of 7,910 off its MRP, the deal can be further sweetened

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Dec 13 2024, 17:38 IST
Apple MacBook Air M2
MacBook Air M3 is great value for money at this price. (HT Tech)

If you're in the market for the MacBook Air M3, there's good news for you—the laptop has received a substantial discount on Amazon. You can purchase it (Space Grey colour) for 1,06,990, which is significantly less than its MRP of 1,14,900. However, you can secure an even better deal if you use certain bank credit cards. Here, let us tell how thisdeal works:

MacBook Air M3 (16GB Model) For 96,990: Sweeten The Deal Further This Way

The MacBook Air in Space Grey is currently listed on Amazon for 1,06,990. While this price already reflects a discount of 7,910 off its MRP, the deal can be further sweetened. By checking out with an Amazon Pay ICICI, SBI, or ICICI Bank credit card, you can avail an additional Rs10,000 discount. For instance, if you choose to pay with an SBI credit card, the total comes down to 96,990.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

This results in an overall discount of 17,910, making it a great deal. Additionally, it's worth noting that this model is not the 8GB RAM variant but the 16GB RAM variant. You'll be getting the MacBook Air 13-inch with the M3 chip, featuring an 8-core CPU, an 8-core GPU, 16GB of unified RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Amazon checkout page.



Is The MacBook Air M3 Worth It, Or Should You Wait For The MacBook Air M4?

As things stand, the M4 MacBook Air is expected to be an incremental upgrade over the M3, so there likely won't be a major performance boost. If you're currently using an older generation MacBook, such as the Intel-based MacBook or the M1-powered MacBook Air, the M3 MacBook Air could be an excellent upgrade.

With the M3, you get the latest MacBook design, an improved display, and 16GB of RAM, which is especially beneficial for power-intensive tasks such as video editing in Final Cut Pro or photo editing in Photoshop.

If you're in the market for a new laptop, we recommend the MacBook Air M3 at its current discounted price, especially considering it comes with 16GB of RAM. It's also worth noting that this price is considerably lower than what you'd pay on Apple's official website, where even with a 10,000 discount, it cannot match Amazon's offer.

First Published Date: 13 Dec, 17:38 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets