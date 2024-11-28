Latest Tech News Laptops PC Laptops PC News MacBook Air M4 launch expected soon: 16GB RAM, better camera and all you can expect

MacBook Air M4 launch expected soon: 16GB RAM, better camera and all you can expect

MacBook Air with the much-anticipated M4 chipset could debut in 2025—potentially sooner than expected. Here's everything you need to know.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Nov 28 2024, 17:33 IST
MacBook Air M4 launch expected soon: 16GB RAM, better camera and all you can expect
Apple took the wraps off its new M3-powered MacBook Air on Monday. Check details. (Apple)

It has been about a month since Apple launched its first wave of M4-powered Mac computers. Among these, a popular model was notably absent—the MacBook Air. Currently, you can only buy the MacBook Air with the M3 chip. The M4 chip is exclusively available in the MacBook Pro and a few other Macs, including the iMac and the new Mac Mini.

So, when will the MacBook Air with the much-talked-about M4 chipset be available? According to recent reports, it may not be too long.

You may be interested in

LaptopsTablets
9% OFF
Apple MacBook Air M2 MLXY3HN A Ultrabook
  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
Discounted price:₹122,990Original price:₹134,900
Buy now
28% OFF
Apple MacBook Air M1 MGND3HN A Ultrabook
  • Gold
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
Discounted price:₹66,990Original price:₹92,900
Buy now
3% OFF
Apple MacBook Pro MXK52HN A Ultrabook
  • Space Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
Discounted price:₹148,090Original price:₹151,900
Buy now
6% OFF
Apple MacBook Air MRE92HN A Ultrabook
  • Space Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
Discounted price:₹126,990Original price:₹134,900
Buy now

Also Read: MacBook Air M2 available at 25% discount on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Apple MacBook Air M4 Could Launch Sooner Than You Think

Based on information from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the next MacBook Air with the M4 chipset is expected to launch in the first half of next year, possibly between January and March. This release will mark the latest addition to Apple's Mac lineup featuring M4-powered devices.

As for what to expect from the new model, a major redesign is highly unlikely. Instead, it will probably be a specification jump, retaining the current 13-inch and 15-inch sizes. 

Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro: 4 major changes Apple is likely to introduce in 2025

What More Can You Expect

The display will likely continue to feature the notch to house the front-facing camera, and the overall design language is expected to remain the same. One significant upgrade for the M4 MacBook Air is likely to be the base 16GB RAM. This seems probable as Apple has already introduced 16GB of RAM as the default for the M3 MacBook Air, and the rest of the M4-powered Macs. It stands to reason that the next mainline MacBook will also adopt this standard. 

Additionally, reports suggest that the MacBook Air could feature a webcam with support for Centre Stage and Desk View. The webcam's overall quality is also expected to see improvements.

Also Read: Google, YouTube, and other top 5 most visited website globally in 2024

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 17:33 IST
Trending: apple october event 2024: m4 imac set to launch with performance boost, wi-fi 7, and usb-c accessories infinix inbook air pro plus laptop with 14-inch oled display launched in india: check price, features and more hp pavilion x360 (2023) review: versatile, but leaves you wanting more amazon diwali sale 2024: get up to 40% off on asus vivobook s 16 oled to lenovo yoga slim 6 and more laptops wings nuvobook pro review: quite a reliable laptop for everyday needs - private or professional apple october event 2024: m4 macbook pro key details tipped online ahead of launch event windows 11 essential tips and tricks: become a pro user in minutes ms office crashing on windows 11? know how to fix it with official solution from microsoft hp omen 16 intel review: no-nonsense gaming machine windows 12: launch, anticipated features, ai upgrades and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 28

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 28: How to grab exclusive rewards for free
GTA 6

GTA 6 dev teases advanced tech, procedural generation for dynamic environments in upcoming open world game
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 27

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 27: Know about Blue Lock Wheel rewards
GTA Online

GTA Online bans on PS5 and Xbox spark outrage; Players question Rockstar’s moderation system
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 26: Big rewards for Isagi Ring event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 26: Big rewards for Isagi Ring event

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets