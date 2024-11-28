MacBook Air M4 launch expected soon: 16GB RAM, better camera and all you can expect

It has been about a month since Apple launched its first wave of M4-powered Mac computers. Among these, a popular model was notably absent—the MacBook Air. Currently, you can only buy the MacBook Air with the M3 chip. The M4 chip is exclusively available in the MacBook Pro and a few other Macs, including the iMac and the new Mac Mini.

So, when will the MacBook Air with the much-talked-about M4 chipset be available? According to recent reports, it may not be too long.

Apple MacBook Air M4 Could Launch Sooner Than You Think

Based on information from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the next MacBook Air with the M4 chipset is expected to launch in the first half of next year, possibly between January and March. This release will mark the latest addition to Apple's Mac lineup featuring M4-powered devices.

As for what to expect from the new model, a major redesign is highly unlikely. Instead, it will probably be a specification jump, retaining the current 13-inch and 15-inch sizes.

What More Can You Expect

The display will likely continue to feature the notch to house the front-facing camera, and the overall design language is expected to remain the same. One significant upgrade for the M4 MacBook Air is likely to be the base 16GB RAM. This seems probable as Apple has already introduced 16GB of RAM as the default for the M3 MacBook Air, and the rest of the M4-powered Macs. It stands to reason that the next mainline MacBook will also adopt this standard.

Additionally, reports suggest that the MacBook Air could feature a webcam with support for Centre Stage and Desk View. The webcam's overall quality is also expected to see improvements.

