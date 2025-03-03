MacBook Air with M4 chip likely to launch this week- Here’s what we know

After surprisingly launching the new iPhone 16e model, Apple is expected to launch the M4-powered MacBook Air this week. Over the past few weeks, leaks surrounding the 2025 MacBook Air model have been circulating with an early March launch. Now, as we have officially entered the new month, Apple could drop a launch announcement any moment now. Several reports surrounding the upcoming MacBook Air have been circulating, giving us a glimpse of what the company may reveal. Therefore, check out what Apple has in store for users.

M4 MacBook Air launch: What to expect

The 2025 MacBook Air is expected to launch this week, according to Mark Gurman's new Bloomberg report. The laptop will likely come with major hardware upgrades, but the design may remain the same as the previous generation model. Reportedly, the upcoming MacBook Air will be powered by the latest M4 chip with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, and up to 16GB RAM. The laptop will likely come in two display sizes, the 13-inch and 15-inch, and it could offer 120GB/s memory bandwidth and a 12MP webcam as the previous generation model. Depending on the size of the device, the MacBook Air could offer up to 18 hours and 15 hours of battery life. Apple could also launch a nanotexture display version as an option for users to reduce display reflection.

Apart from the new MacBook Air model, Apple is also expected to launch iPad Air and iPad 11 in a similar time frame. However, the iPad launch may take place a few weeks after the MacBook Air launch. Gurman said that the iPads “probably won't come in the next few days.” Therefore, we have to keep an eye on the latest announcement on Apple Newsroom or the social media accounts of the executives to know when the new launch will take place. As with iPhone 16e, Apple may give a launch hint or a date for the MacBook Air launch, but it may not host a live launch event. Now, all we can do is wait for any announcement.

