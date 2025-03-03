Latest Tech News Laptops PC Laptops PC News MacBook Air with M4 chip likely to launch this week- Here’s what we know

MacBook Air with M4 chip likely to launch this week- Here’s what we know

The M4 MacBook Air could launch as early as this week. Know what Apple could bring with the new-generation model.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 03 2025, 09:07 IST
MacBook Air with M4 chip likely to launch this week- Here’s what we know
M4 MacBook Air is launching soon, know what’s coming ahead of the official announcement. (Apple)

After surprisingly launching the new iPhone 16e model, Apple is expected to launch the M4-powered MacBook Air this week. Over the past few weeks, leaks surrounding the 2025 MacBook Air model have been circulating with an early March launch. Now, as we have officially entered the new month, Apple could drop a launch announcement any moment now. Several reports surrounding the upcoming MacBook Air have been circulating, giving us a glimpse of what the company may reveal. Therefore, check out what Apple has in store for users.

Also read: Apple may launch M4 MacBook Air in March, alongside multiple product updates in 2025

You may be interested in

LaptopsTablets
9% OFF
Apple MacBook Air M2 MLXY3HN A Ultrabook
  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
Discounted price:₹122,990Original price:₹134,900
Buy now
28% OFF
Apple MacBook Air M1 MGND3HN A Ultrabook
  • Gold
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
Discounted price:₹66,990Original price:₹92,900
Buy now
6% OFF
Apple MacBook Air MRE92HN A Ultrabook
  • Space Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
Discounted price:₹126,990Original price:₹134,900
Buy now
38% OFF
Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002
  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
Discounted price:₹48,790Original price:₹78,999
Buy now

M4 MacBook Air launch: What to expect

The 2025 MacBook Air is expected to launch this week, according to Mark Gurman's new Bloomberg report. The laptop will likely come with major hardware upgrades, but the design may remain the same as the previous generation model. Reportedly, the upcoming MacBook Air will be powered by the latest M4 chip with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, and up to 16GB RAM. The laptop will likely come in two display sizes, the 13-inch and 15-inch, and it could offer 120GB/s memory bandwidth and a 12MP webcam as the previous generation model.  Depending on the size of the device, the MacBook Air could offer up to 18 hours and 15 hours of battery life. Apple could also launch a nanotexture display version as an option for users to reduce display reflection. 

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Also read: MacBook Pro likely to be powered by M5 chip ahead of iPad Pro- Here's what we know

Apart from the new MacBook Air model, Apple is also expected to launch iPad Air and iPad 11 in a similar time frame. However, the iPad launch may take place a few weeks after the MacBook Air launch. Gurman said that the iPads “probably won't come in the next few days.” Therefore, we have to keep an eye on the latest announcement on Apple Newsroom or the social media accounts of the executives to know when the new launch will take place. As with iPhone 16e, Apple may give a launch hint or a date for the MacBook Air launch, but it may not host a live launch event. Now, all we can do is wait for any announcement.

Also read: iOS 18.4 beta pulled for these iPhone models due to critical Issues and boot loops

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Mar, 09:07 IST
Trending: apple october event 2024: m4 imac set to launch with performance boost, wi-fi 7, and usb-c accessories infinix inbook air pro plus laptop with 14-inch oled display launched in india: check price, features and more hp pavilion x360 (2023) review: versatile, but leaves you wanting more amazon diwali sale 2024: get up to 40% off on asus vivobook s 16 oled to lenovo yoga slim 6 and more laptops wings nuvobook pro review: quite a reliable laptop for everyday needs - private or professional apple october event 2024: m4 macbook pro key details tipped online ahead of launch event windows 11 essential tips and tricks: become a pro user in minutes ms office crashing on windows 11? know how to fix it with official solution from microsoft hp omen 16 intel review: no-nonsense gaming machine windows 12: launch, anticipated features, ai upgrades and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 coming to PS5 in April: Pre-orders live with early access perks - All details
GTA 5 Online

Rockstar Games drops surprise GTA 5 Online March update pre-load, but only for certain PC players
GTA 6 trailer 2 release date

GTA 6 fans predict trailer 2 release date after Borderlands 4 announcement raises speculation
GTA 5 PC update

GTA 5 set to join Xbox PC Game Pass soon alongside major free PC update - All details
WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 drops MyUniverse mode show intros, leaves future return possibility open for updates

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets