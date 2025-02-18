MacBook Pro likely to be powered by M5 chip ahead of iPad Pro- Here’s what we know

Apple has some significant announcements to make this year, from bringing its entry-level iPhone model to refining AI advancements, the company have several things up its sleeves. While we wait for the new announcements, tipsters have been quite considerate about providing insider to what may come next. Now, in a new leak, the upcoming M5 chip has stayed in the limelight with new plans for introducing the new-gen powerful chip to the consumers. Reports suggest that Apple may launch M5 powered MacBook Pro with a fall with M5 iPad Pro in the first half of 2026. Here's what we know about the recent M5 chip development.

M5 MacBook Pro launch soon

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman report, Apple is expected to launch the M5 chip in fall 2025 with the new generation MacBook Pro. Whereas, the M5-powered iPad Pro may launch in the first half of 2026. This new revelation highlights Apple's new launch strategy for its upcoming M5 chip as last year the company first launched the M4 chip with iPad Pro models in May and later introduced the M4-powered MacBook Pro. Gurman said, “In other words, the M4 and M5 chip transitions will see their release orders flipped, with the M5 coming to the Mac before the iPad Pro.” Therefore, we might have to wait about a year to get an iPad Pro upgrade.

The report also highlighted that Apple could launch upgrades to Mac Studio and Mac Pro with an M4 series chip before the WWDC 2025. Therefore, we will have to wait until October to gain more information surrounding M5 chip capabilities.

M5 chip: What to expect

According to a MacRumors report, the upcoming M5 chip is built with TSMC's 3-nanometer process technology which will bring significant enhancements to performance and AI capabilities. Apple reportedly built the M5 chip using TSMC's System on Integrated Chip (SoIC) technology, improving thermal management and electrical leakage. The chip is also expected to be part of Apple's AI server infrastructure to enhance its AI offering across devices and cloud services.

