Microsoft announces Copilot Plus PCs with AI features for Windows laptops- Details

Microsoft announced a new category of AI PCs with “Copilot Plus PCs.” These laptops will include advanced AI features such as Recall, Live caption translation, and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 21 2024, 10:07 IST
Know what are Copilot Plus PCs and how Microsoft is bringing AI to laptops. (Microsoft)

On May 20, Microsoft hosted a special event to introduce a new generation of Surface laptops and its new AI efforts for Copilot. During the event, the company announced “Copilot Plus PCs” which is a whole new category of Windows PCs that support artificial intelligence (AI). Laptop models which come under the Copilot Plus PCs category will be empowered with advanced AI features and will be “the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever built.” Know what the category includes. 

Also read: Microsoft introduces “Recall” which uses AI to search in Windows: Know what it's all about

Copilot Plus PCs

Microsoft aims to bring AI to laptops and with Copilot Plus PCs, it will empower powerful Windows-supporting laptops with advanced AI features. Upcoming laptops which are powered by built-in AI hardware such as Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Series chips, NPU capable of at least 40 TOPS  (trillion operations per second) of power will support the Copilot+ features. Several Microsoft partners such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Samsung will now include Copilot+ and Windows on Arm for their upcoming laptops. Microsoft's latest Surface laptops will also include the advanced AI features to build the “future of AI PCs.” 

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Also read: Microsoft unveils 'AI-ready' PCs

Copilot Plus PCs features

Microsoft teased several features of Copilot Plus PCs which will include a Recall functionality. This feature can search and retrieve information you have viewed previously on your Windows laptop. More features of the PCs will include live caption translation which can convert more than 40 languages into English. The Copilot Plus PCs will also be able to generate high-resolution images and refined text with the help of Cocreator. 

Also read: Microsoft Xbox game store for Android and iOS launches in July with Candy Crush and Minecraft

Microsoft highlighted  in a blog post that Copilot Plus PCs are “up to 20x more powerful  and up to 100x as efficient for running AI workloads and deliver industry-leading AI acceleration.” It was also mentioned that these PCs will also outperform Apple's MacBook Air “by up to 58% in sustained multithreaded performance.” Additionally, the laptops will provide greater battery life with 22 hours of local video playback and 15 hours of web browsing on a single charge. 

According to Microsoft, all the first wave of Copilot Plus PCs will start launching on June 18 with a starting price of $999.  Pre-orders for the upcoming laptops have also begun, therefore, by next month users can get their hands on the new AI PC experience. 

First Published Date: 21 May, 10:07 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets