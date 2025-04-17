Latest Tech News Laptops PC Laptops PC News Moto Book 60 with Intel Core 7 240H processor launched in India: Check price, features and more

Moto Book 60 with Intel Core 7 240H processor launched in India: Check price, features and more

Motorola has unveiled its first laptop Moto Book 60, in India, featuring a 14-inch 2.8k OLED display, 60Wh battery and more. Check its price, specifications and availability here.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 17 2025, 16:32 IST
The Moto Book 60 laptop with a 14-inch 2.8k OLED display and up to an Intel Core 7 240H processor has been launched in India. (Motorola)

Motorola has launched its first Moto Book 60 laptop along with the Moto Pad 60 Pro in India. The laptop is available in two colour options - Bronze Green and Wedgewood. It features a 14-inch 2.8k OLED display with up to 500 nits of peak brightness. It houses a 60Wh battery coupled with a 65W fast charging support. Additionally, the Moto Book 60 is equipped with Motorola's exclusive Smart Connect, which serves as the focal point of an integrated digital experience.

Motorola Book 60: Specification and Features

The Moto Book 60 has a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with up to 500 nits of peak brightness. It also comes with Dolby Vision, HDR, and TÜV certifications, which offer vibrant, eye-friendly visuals. The device supports 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and 120Hz refresh rate. It's housed in a sleek, all-metal, military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) case weighing 1.39kg and is available in Pantone curated Bronze Green and Wedgewood colour options.

Also read: Asus Vivobook 14 Flip Review: A balanced 2-in-1 laptop with powerful performance

Under the hood, the Motorola Book 60 is powered by Intel's Core 5 210H and Core 7 240H processors, paired with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 Home and comes bundled with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2024.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series is launching in India soon: Pre-reservations begin

Furthermore, the laptop includes Smart Connect, Motorola's multi-device sync technology. It creates a fluid and connected ecosystem by enabling customers to connect their Moto Book 60 with smartphones, tablets, and other devices, hence increasing productivity and creativity. Smart Connect includes features like Smart Clipboard, Swipe to Share, and File Transfer, which enable seamless interaction with Motorola smartphones and tablets. The Moto book 60 houses a 60Wh battery coupled with a 65W fast charger.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and has a variety of I/O ports, including two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1, two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 (with DisplayPort 1.4), HDMI, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio connector.

Also read: Mivi AI adds human-like conversation capabilities on earbuds

Motorola Book 60: Price and Availability

The Moto Book 60 with Intel Core 5 and 16GB RAM and 512GB storage will be available at a special launch price of Rs. 61,999, while the Intel Core 7 with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage will cost Rs. 69,999. It will be available in two Pantone colour options: Wedgewood and Bronze Green. The laptop will be available via Flipkart, Motorola.in, and other retail outlets starting April 23rd, 2025.

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 16:32 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets