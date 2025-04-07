Latest Tech News Laptops PC Laptops PC News Motorola teases first laptop launch in India, hints at bold entry into competitive market

Motorola teases first laptop launch in India, hints at bold entry into competitive market

Motorola is set to venture into the laptop market in India, hinting at an exciting new product launch soon. Here’s what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 07 2025, 15:12 IST

Motorola laptop
icon View all Images
Motorola is set to enter the laptop market with a new product launch in India soon.

Motorola, widely known for its smartphones, is gearing up for a surprising entry into the Indian laptop market. The brand, which has long been a player in the mobile space, recently teased its first-ever laptop launch, signalling its ambitions to expand into the highly competitive world of personal computing.

Motorola Laptop Teased

The teaser, shared across digital platforms, showcases Motorola's iconic batwing logo and the outline of a laptop, accompanied by the bold statement, "A BOLD NEW WORLD OF LAPTOPS. UNVEILING SOON." The move is a clear indication that the company intends to shake up the laptop market by introducing innovative designs or features that could set it apart from well-established competitors, Fonearena reported.

Also read: Infinix Note 50s 5G+ with ‘Energising Scent-Tech' set to launch in India on April 18 - Details

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Motorola's expansion into laptops is not entirely unexpected, especially considering its ties to Lenovo, a global leader in the PC industry. This connection allows Motorola to leverage Lenovo's expertise and infrastructure, positioning itself as a serious contender in India's fast-growing laptop market. The teaser was exclusively launched on Flipkart, suggesting that Motorola is taking a direct-to-consumer approach, mirroring successful strategies from other tech companies in the region.

Also read: OnePlus 13T set to launch with new customisable button and flat display ahead of launch - Details

The decision to enter the laptop market places Motorola in direct competition with established brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, and Acer. However, with its strong presence in the smartphone sector, Motorola could potentially tap into a loyal customer base eager to explore its new offerings. Despite this advantage, the company will need to offer compelling features such as competitive pricing, superior performance, and solid after-sales service to stand out in this crowded market.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Leaked image reveals notable difference in thickness

Further information about pricing, specifications, and exact launch dates is expected soon, which will shed light on Motorola's approach and how it plans to position itself in the highly competitive laptop market.

First Published Date: 07 Apr, 15:12 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets