MSI launches Norse-inspired RTX 50 series laptops in India: Check price, features, and more

MSI has launched RTX 50 Series laptops in India, featuring Norse-inspired designs, powerful GPUs, AI optimisations, and advanced cooling for gamers and professionals.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 27 2025, 13:59 IST
MSI RTX 50 series laptops
MSI launched RTX 50 Series laptops in India with AI optimisations, advanced cooling, and high-performance hardware. (MSI)

MSI has introduced its latest RTX 50 Series laptops in India, drawing inspiration from Norse mythology. The company unveiled the new lineup at the “Dragonforged Dominance” event, highlighting its focus on gaming and high-performance computing. The laptops come equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, Intel Core Ultra 200HX processors, and AMD Ryzen 9000 series CPUs. MSI has integrated AI optimisations and an advanced cooling system to enhance overall performance.

MSI RTX 50 Titan Series

The Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition is positioned as the flagship model in the lineup. It features a hand-painted dragon design on its cover. Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 200HX processor with a built-in NPU, the laptop pairs with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics. MSI has incorporated four SSD slots with SuperRAID 5 support.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

The Titan series features a vapour chamber cooling system capable of managing up to 270W of combined CPU and GPU performance. A 400W power adapter supports sustained high performance.

MSI RTX 50 Raider Series

The Raider series is designed for gamers, offering options with AMD Ryzen 9000HX, Ryzen 9000HX3D, or Intel Core Ultra 200HX processors. It includes NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs and supports DDR5 6400 RAM.

This series also features a cooling system with dual fans and seven heat pipes to regulate heat dissipation. MSI has integrated a 4K 120Hz Mini LED display in these laptops.

MSI RTX 50 Stealth Series

The Stealth series is designed for users looking for a balance between portability and performance. These laptops feature a slim magnesium-aluminium chassis, powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 or Intel Core Ultra 200H processors. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs handle graphics performance.

The cooling system is based on MSI Cooler Boost 5 technology. Additional features include a full-size RGB keyboard and high-fidelity speakers.

MSI RTX 50 Vector Series 

The Vector series targets professionals handling scientific research, mathematical modelling, and content creation. These laptops include dedicated SSD cooling modules to maintain high-speed performance during extended workloads.

Equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, these laptops offer options for either Intel Core Ultra 200HX or AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors. Connectivity features include Thunderbolt 5.

MSI RTX 50 Venture & VenturePro Series

The Venture and VenturePro series cater to professionals requiring high-performance computing. These laptops come with Intel Core Ultra 200H or AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs.

The series features OLED touchscreen displays, upgradable memory and storage, and a 90Wh battery with Battery Boost technology. An integrated AI engine optimises power, display, and sound settings.

Pricing and Availability

The MSI RTX 50 Series laptops start at Rs. 2,99,990. The pricing suggests a focus on gamers and professionals requiring high-end hardware. The laptops will be available in India from March.

First Published Date: 27 Feb, 13:59 IST
