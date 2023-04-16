New MacBook Air 15-inch launch likely during Apple WWDC event

The hype around Apple WWDC 2023 event has increased and acquired great significance especially as a number of launches and announcements regarding both software and hardware are expected. A number of things are being tipped by analysts including a long list of expected features that the next iOS 17 update may bring to iPhones. Now, another big leak comes directly from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who suggests that Apple is also expected to launch a new and bigger MacBook Air this year. "The Mac maker has begun testing the new machines with third-party apps from the App Store to validate their compatibility," Gurman said in a Bloomberg report. He further explained that it is an important step in the run-up to the launch of a new device.

As per Gurman, specifications of the MacBook Air 15-inch model have been discovered in the developer logs of the App Store. Additionally, the source has disclosed some important information regarding the chipset driving the new MacBook. Here's a quick look at what has been revealed so far about the features, specifications, and other details of the new Apple MacBook Air 15-inch.

MacBook Air 15-inch specs and features (expected)

According to Gurman's recent Power On newsletter, the MacBook Air 15-inch laptop will feature a chipset that is comparable to the M2 chip in the 13-inch model. It will also come with 8GB of memory, which is consistent with the existing MacBook Air. The upcoming Macs are said to be running macOS 14, which is set to be announced at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5th. Additionally, the developer logs indicate that the 15-inch variant will have the same display resolution as the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Apart from these, Apple is also working on updating the 13-inch MacBook Air model, 24-inch iMac, and the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro model, the report suggested. The development of the first Mac Pro featuring Apple Silicon has faced delays and specification changes. Furthermore, Apple is planning to release higher-end versions of the M3 chip and refresh the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros in the first half of 2024.