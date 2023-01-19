On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer

Shark Tank India 2 judges have been impressed so much by the Primebook laptop that they have offered an investment of Rs. 75 lakh to the startup.

Shark Tank India is back with another season on the SonyLiv streaming platform. In the latest episode of Shark Tank India season 2, a startup founded by IIT, Delhi engineers has earned a Rs. 75 lakh investment. The startup called Primebook, offers budget laptops for students at a starting price of just Rs. 15000! Interestingly, the startup got offers from all Sharks but the founders decided to take up the Rs. 75 lakh offer from LensKart's co-founder Peyush Bansal and co-founder of Boat, Aman Gupta for 3 percent equity.

The startup itself claimed, during the episode, that JioBook will be its strongest competitor, but Primebook is a first-of-its-kind laptop for students. Primebook is a made-in-India Android laptop that is integrated with a 4G wireless SIM connectivity and runs on the Android 11-based operating system, PrimeOS. Here's what's special about Primebook.

How is Primebook laptop different from other laptops?

The company says, “With PrimeOS, learning on a laptop is more interactive and engaging, making it an ideal choice for learners across ages.” It offers an Android smartphone-like experience on the Desktop interface, which makes it easier for students to learn and study from applications even on a laptop. Moreover, it offers 4G SIM connectivity to stay connected from anywhere and at any time.

Apart from these, the laptop comes with MTK8788 processor coupled with 4GB LP DDR3 RAM and 64GB eMMC storage which is expandable up to 200GB. Primebook weighs just 1.2 kg. It features an 11.6-inch HD screen and a 2-megapixel camera for video calling and meetings. The startup claims that Primebook offers more than 10 hours of battery life.

Significantly, while Bansal said that he can aid in the upgradation of the software, Aman Gupta can help the team improve the hardware.