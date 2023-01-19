    Trending News

    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptops PC News On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer

    Shark Tank India 2 judges have been impressed so much by the Primebook laptop that they have offered an investment of Rs. 75 lakh to the startup.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 19 2023, 18:40 IST
    Is your Windows 11 laptop slow? Know how to delete junk files and boost its speed
    Windows 11
    1/5 Before you begin the process, you must ensure that you have online (cloud) and offline backups of all the data on your device. Once the data is saved, start by going to the Settings app on your laptop. (Amritanshu Mukherjee / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/5 There head to the System tab and click on Recovery. You’ll see an option that reads, “Reset this PC.” (Amritanshu Mukherjee / HT Tech)
    Windows 11
    3/5 Tap on that and then click on the Reset PC button beside it. Next, you will see a “Reset this PC” window on the screen where you have to choose from - Keep My Files or Remove Everything. (microsoft.com)
    Windows 11
    4/5 Once you select the reset option, a new “How Would You Like to Reinstall Windows?” will appear on your screen where you have to choose between two options- Cloud Download or Local Reinstall. (Amritanshu Mukherjee / HT Tech)
    Windows 11
    5/5 Confirm your selected reset options and click on Reset. Your laptop will reboot to start the System reset. Do note that it will wipe all personal information on the laptop, including logged in websites, photos, and other files. (Microsoft)
    Primebook
    View all Images
    Primebook laptop brings budget laptops for students starting at just Rs. 15000. (@sharktankindia / Twitter)

    Shark Tank India is back with another season on the SonyLiv streaming platform. In the latest episode of Shark Tank India season 2, a startup founded by IIT, Delhi engineers has earned a Rs. 75 lakh investment. The startup called Primebook, offers budget laptops for students at a starting price of just Rs. 15000! Interestingly, the startup got offers from all Sharks but the founders decided to take up the Rs. 75 lakh offer from LensKart's co-founder Peyush Bansal and co-founder of Boat, Aman Gupta for 3 percent equity.

    The startup itself claimed, during the episode, that JioBook will be its strongest competitor, but Primebook is a first-of-its-kind laptop for students. Primebook is a made-in-India Android laptop that is integrated with a 4G wireless SIM connectivity and runs on the Android 11-based operating system, PrimeOS. Here's what's special about Primebook.

    How is Primebook laptop different from other laptops?

    The company says, “With PrimeOS, learning on a laptop is more interactive and engaging, making it an ideal choice for learners across ages.” It offers an Android smartphone-like experience on the Desktop interface, which makes it easier for students to learn and study from applications even on a laptop. Moreover, it offers 4G SIM connectivity to stay connected from anywhere and at any time.

    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Apart from these, the laptop comes with MTK8788 processor coupled with 4GB LP DDR3 RAM and 64GB eMMC storage which is expandable up to 200GB. Primebook weighs just 1.2 kg. It features an 11.6-inch HD screen and a 2-megapixel camera for video calling and meetings. The startup claims that Primebook offers more than 10 hours of battery life.

    Significantly, while Bansal said that he can aid in the upgradation of the software, Aman Gupta can help the team improve the hardware.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 19 Jan, 18:21 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Cyber crime
    Cyber crime skyrocketed in 2022! In 2023, here is how to save your gadgets
    Phone typing
    SECRET typing hack! Type with just one hand on your phone; do it this way
    iPhone
    iPhone battery life booster shot will do wonders for you! Here is how to do it in brief
    iOS 16
    Your iPhone or Android phone camera is spying on you? Stop nasty surprises, check this way
    KIBYARVLWJOSLALSC236CIOE5A
    Is your Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14 fake? Find out this way

    Editor’s Pick

    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022) Review: ‘Stylish’ gaming laptop

    Trending Stories

    AI
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    Wireless charger
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    NetEase
    NetEase Rejected Game License Extension Offer, Blizzard Says
    Video game
    'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations
    Xbox
    Microsoft Rolls Out Automatic Energy-Saving Mode for Select XBox Users
    PS Plus games
    Free PlayStation Plus Games for January 2023: Star Wars Jedi, Fallout 76 and more
    Video Game
    War-themed Arma 3 video game fuels wave of misinformation