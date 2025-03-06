Latest Tech News Laptops PC Laptops PC News Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series is launching in India soon: Pre-reservations begin

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series will soon be launched in India with three new models. Interested buyers can also pre-reserve the PCs to get a Rs.5000 voucher.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 06 2025, 10:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series pre-reservations begin in India. (Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series will soon be making an Indian debut with Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors, Galaxy AI and Copilot+ PC features. The series will include three models: Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 5 360. The South Korean giant has already started teasing the products and buyers can also pre-reserve their desired models to get additional benefits during the purchase. The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series is popular for offering powerful performance and advanced AI experiences. Therefore, know what the new Samsung PCs has in store for users and know about the pre-reservation benefits. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Book 5 360 launched at CES 2025- Know what's new

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series pre-reservation

Samsung has officially commenced the Galaxy Book 5 series pre-reservation ahead of the official launch. Interested buyers can book the desired model at no cost from the official Samsung India website or the authorised retail stores. Those who pre-reserve the Galaxy Book 5 series models will get a voucher worth Rs. 5000. Note that the pre-reservation window is open till March 10. 

Also note that the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series' official launch date is yet to be announced. Therefore, you may have to wait a couple of weeks before you get hands on the pre-reserved models. 

Also read: Samsung's tri-fold phone may launch in July alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7- What we know so far

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series: Specifications and features

On the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series landing page, the company has revealed some of the exciting features. Firstly, the page highlights that the new models will be powered by the Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors. The processor will include upgraded graphics and NPU which is capable of up to 47 TOPS to manage heavy-duty tasks.

Also read: Samsung One UI 7: Know when Galaxy S24, S23, S22, S21 series might get this update

 The PCs will offer several Galaxy AI features, such as Circle to Search, retouching images with Photo Remaster, Sketch to Image, Live Captions, and more. The PCs will also offer Copilot+ PC features such as the popular Recall AI feature. The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series will feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with up to 3K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Lastly, it claims to offer up to 25 hours of battery life.

First Published Date: 06 Mar, 10:48 IST
