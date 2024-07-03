Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra launched, featuring Intel Core Ultra chips and 16-inch AMOLED screen - Price and all details

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra Launched in India: Samsung has expanded its lineup of top-end laptops in India with the launch of the Galaxy Book4 Ultra. It features a choice between Intel Core Ultra 9 or 7 chipsets, comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, and offers up to 1TB of storage. The laptop includes the Samsung Knox chip for added security, a Dynamic AMOLED display with 3K resolution, and Samsung's ecosystem features, allowing users to connect their phones and tablets, and make the best use of them.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra: India Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra is available in two variants: one with 32GB RAM and one with 16GB RAM. The laptop starts at ₹2,33,990 and is available on Samsung.com and select offline stores. It is available in a 16-inch size and the Moonstone Grey finish.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra: Specifications and More

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra is powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 or 7 processors. It is coupled with either RTX 4070 or RTX 4050 GPUs, with up to 32GB of RAM. The display is a 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel with 3K resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it features a quad-speaker setup tuned by AKG, with Dolby Atmos support and a bi-directional noise-cancelling microphone for disturbance-free video calls.

For I/O, it includes HDMI 2.1, one USB 3.2 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a MicroSD slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. To power it all, Samsung has equipped the device with a 76Wh battery cell that can be topped up quickly using the 140W fast-charging adapter.

The device runs on Windows 11 Home and has a touch-compatible interface.