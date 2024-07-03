 Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra launched, featuring Intel Core Ultra chips and 16-inch AMOLED screen - Price and all details | Laptops-pc News
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra is now available in India; it comes with high-end internals including a 16-inch AMOLED panel, Intel Core Ultra chipsets, and more. Read on for the details.

Jul 03 2024
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra
Galaxy Book4 Ultra comes with NVIDIA RTX GPUs. (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra Launched in India: Samsung has expanded its lineup of top-end laptops in India with the launch of the Galaxy Book4 Ultra. It features a choice between Intel Core Ultra 9 or 7 chipsets, comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, and offers up to 1TB of storage. The laptop includes the Samsung Knox chip for added security, a Dynamic AMOLED display with 3K resolution, and Samsung's ecosystem features, allowing users to connect their phones and tablets, and make the best use of them.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra: India Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra is available in two variants: one with 32GB RAM and one with 16GB RAM. The laptop starts at 2,33,990 and is available on Samsung.com and select offline stores. It is available in a 16-inch size and the Moonstone Grey finish.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra: Specifications and More

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra is powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 or 7 processors. It is coupled with either RTX 4070 or RTX 4050 GPUs, with up to 32GB of RAM. The display is a 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel with 3K resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it features a quad-speaker setup tuned by AKG, with Dolby Atmos support and a bi-directional noise-cancelling microphone for disturbance-free video calls.

For I/O, it includes HDMI 2.1, one USB 3.2 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a MicroSD slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. To power it all, Samsung has equipped the device with a 76Wh battery cell that can be topped up quickly using the 140W fast-charging adapter.

The device runs on Windows 11 Home and has a touch-compatible interface.

